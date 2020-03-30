Are Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Collaborating? Fans Convinced ‘Rain On Me’ Song Will Appear On Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Album

Ariana and Gaga have been hanging out together. But have they been working on a collab?! Picture: instagram

Are Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga collaborating on a song?

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s fans are convinced the pair have collaborated together on a song which will feature on Gaga’s upcoming album ‘Chromatica’.

Apparently, it’s titled ‘Rain On Me’ and features the lyrics ‘It's coming down on me, water-like misery’.

Let’s take a look at the evidence…

What has Ariana Grande said about her rumoured collab with Lady Gaga?

Ariana Grande added fuel to the fire when she shared a selfie of herself posing with Lady Gaga at the weekend to honour the ‘Stupid Love’ singer’s birthday.

She captioned it: “Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!

“I’ll tell u more about it later but... you make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga.

“Wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day! Have some pasta.”

Tell us more about it later in a song?! Don’t tease us, Ariana!

Gaga is sporting pink hair in the snap, which she only dyed recently, leading fans to believe they’ve been hanging out over the last couple of months.

“Corona delaying collabs. I do not approve,” joked one fan.

“Ok if this doesn’t prove that they collab then idk what,” wrote another.

What has Lady Gaga said about rumoured Ariana Grande collab?

Lady Gaga told Paper Magazine she had a collab on her album with a female artist who has ‘similarly experienced immense trauma while in the public eye’.

Although she didn’t specify the female artist is Ariana, fans are convinced she was referring to the ‘Sweetener’ star.

What is ‘Rain On Me’ song about?

Gaga revealed in a recent interview: “[It's a] celebration of all the tears.

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do."

