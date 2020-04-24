Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Album Track List And Release Date Revealed

24 April 2020, 16:21

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ album release date isn’t too far away now – and she’s just confirmed the track list.

Lady Gaga is set to release her sixth album, ‘Chromatica’, in the coming months after dropping its debut single ‘Stupid Love’ earlier this year.

There’s already a lot of excitement which continues to grow about ‘Chromatica’, as the pop star has pushed back its release date from 10 April to later on in the year.

But when is the new release date of Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ and which songs are on the track list?

Here’s the latest…

Release date of Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ album

Lady Gaga's sixth studio album will be released later this year. Picture: Getty
Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' doesn't yet have a new release date. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

After an initial release date of 10 April, Gaga has delayed the release of ‘Chromatica’ to later in 2020 – a specific date fans are still waiting for.

Weeks before it’s scheduled release, Gaga wrote in a statement: “After a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica and will announce a new 2020 release date soon.”

She added that she would prefer her fans to focus on finding solutions for the current ongoing global pandemic.

Lady Gaga spent the majority of March and April fundraising for the World Health Organisation to aid the COVID-19 relief fund, organising the One World: Together at Home concert to provide a much-needed show for the globe.

‘Chromatica’ track list

The 'Chromatica' track list has been released. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga has finally shared the track list of ‘Chromatica’ and it features some huge names on the new songs, including Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

‘Chromatica I’

'Alice'

'Stupid Love'

‘Rain On Me’ (with Ariana Grande)

‘Free Woman’

‘Fun Tonight’

‘Chromatica II’

‘911’

‘Plastic Doll’

‘Sour Candy’ (with BLACKPINK)

‘Enigma’

‘Replay’

‘Chromatica III’

‘Sine From Above’ (with Elton John)

‘1,000 Doves’

‘Babylon’

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for any more updates on Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' album.

Gaga's new album will drop later this year.

