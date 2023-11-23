Fans Are Convinced Lady Gaga Is Releasing NEW Music

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After Lady Gaga was spotted leaving a dinner in LA with will.i.am fans are sure she's working on new music.

'Bad Romance' singer Lady Gaga was papped leaving a restaurant with Black Eyed Peas singer will.i.am and the pair were carrying huge folders under their arms and it smells like new music...

The musicians enjoyed a dinner at a top Beverly Hills restaurant with Gaga's boyfriend Michael Polansky and a mystery woman. There must have been a lot to chew over as they were reportedly at dinner for four hours.

Although she has dropped some collaborations and an anniversary album in recent years, Gaga hasn't released a new album since 'Chromatica' in 2020 and this recent hiatus has her fans itching for new music.

As well as being the founder of the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am is a songwriter and producer who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna - to name a few. So, his lengthy dinner with the 'Paparazzi' star could be sign that they are cooking up some new music.

It looks like Lady Gaga is working on a new project. Picture: Getty

Is Lady Gaga releasing new music?

Fans are convinced that Gaga is working on new music after she left a restaurant with singer and music producer will.i.am carrying large folders. The pair worked on her ARTPOP song 'Fashion!' in 2013 so they may very well be working on some new tunes.

This would be a much welcomed return to music from the star who has recently been focused on her acting career. After the success of her role in A The Star Is Born Gaga went on to star in American Horror Story and now she is playing Harley Quinn in the sequel to Todd Phillips' Joker.

The 'Shallow' singer has released new music already this year, as she collabed with The Rolling Stones for 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven'. In an interview explaining how the song came about The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger dropped a huge hint that Gaga was working on some solo music.

Lady Gaga is seen on set with Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker: Folie a Deux". Picture: Getty

Speaking to Associated Press in January, Mick said: “We’ve done shows with her before and we were doing this song that I wrote on the piano, this kind of gospel-y song and she was in the next door studio.

"She said, ‘Can I come down?’ and she came down and she joined in and we sung together and we went in the next day and tidied up a few things up.”

Fans were quick to note that Gaga had been in the studio 'next door'. One fan wrote: "'She was next door in the studio' Doing what? Recording what?"

Lady Gaga performed "Hold My Hand" at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga performs new music with Mick Jagger. Picture: Getty

Gaga's most recent solo release was 'Hold My Hand' which she penned for Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 and earlier this year she made a special appearance at the Oscars where she performed the ballad.

After her surprise meeting with will.i.am and her just so happening to be in the studio next door to The Rolling Stones, it's looking like her monsters might be in for a treat.

