All The Pictures Of Lady Gaga In The Joker 2 So Far

Lady Gaga has been filming scenes for the second Joker movie. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Because we're as obsessed as you are.

More pictures have been shared of Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the second Joker movie and her portrayal of the iconic character from what has been released so far is already everything fans wanted it to be.

Joker: à Folie Deux is set for release in 2024 but it’s taken over the streets of New York in recent weeks to film a number of scenes and Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix have been spotted in costume multiple times.

Each time a new batch of behind-the-scenes pictures emerges, Lady Gaga instantly goes viral and fans get excited for the Joker 2 all over again.

The First Look At Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Is In

While we countdown to the movie’s release, we’ve rounded up all the photos of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in The Joker 2 so far.

Lady Gaga sports iconic clown makeup in Joker: à Folie Deux Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are seen on the set of "Joker: Folie a Deux". Picture: Getty Lady Gaga seemed to recreate one of the iconic scenes from the first Joker movie where Joaquin Phoenix dances his way down a staircase in the city. Clad in her Harley Quinn outfit and clown makeup just like the Joker’s, the pop star appeared to be dancing, with Joaquin joining her for one moment too. It was confirmed months ago that the upcoming film is a musical and we can't wait to hear the song this scene goes with. Lady Gaga ditches the costume makeup for one Joker scene Lady Gaga ditched her costume makeup for one day of filming. Picture: Getty Lady Gaga looked worlds away from her character as Harley Quinn in one particular scene as she wore minimal makeup for a serious-looking take. In the photos she wore a fur coat and heeled boots, a far cry from her Harley Quinn get-up. Lady Gaga is serving drama as she films outside of a courthouse Lady Gaga kissed an extra on set of the Joker 2. Picture: Getty Lady Gaga moments before she planted a kiss on the extra. Picture: Getty Photos of Lady Gaga leaving a courthouse while the cameras rolled went viral shortly after their release, as a snippet of the plot line was given away in the snaps. A stony-faced Gaga strutted down the courthouse’s steps and kissed a woman who held up a newspaper front-page with the headline: “Crazy in love,” showing a photo of Harley Quinn and the Joker on the front. The first pictures of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn that broke the internet Lady Gaga in her complete Harley Quinn costume. Picture: Getty The first snaps of Gaga in her complete Harley Quinn costume well and truly broke the internet. DC fans went wild over the photos, which showed the singer-turned on-screen star in a red blazer, checkerboard blouse, mini skirt and tights to match. She had the complete Harley Quinn makeup on too; the unmissable vertical eyeliner and bright red lip.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital