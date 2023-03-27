The First Look At Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Is In

27 March 2023, 15:37

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel
Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Lady Gaga has taken on the role of Harley Quinn for the second Joker movie, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker 2 is being filmed in New York and this weekend fans got a first look at Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn.

The second instalment in the 2019 franchise is set to premiere in 2024 and last month Lady Gaga shared a striking still from the movie of herself and Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the titular character.

Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez Beautiful After She Compared Herself To Bella Hadid

And whilst filming scenes this past weekend outside of a grand building, renamed Superior Court of Gotham, Lady Gaga was pictured in character as Harley Quinn, complete with diamond patterned bodice and checkered tights.

Lady Gaga looked incredible as Harley Quinn
Lady Gaga looked incredible as Harley Quinn. Picture: Getty
Lady Gaga is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
Lady Gaga is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Picture: Getty

Her blonde hair was swept back and Harley Quinn’s unmissable eye makeup and bold red lip was giving full drama.

In one scene, Gaga was pictured being led away by Gotham police officers as she angrily shook her fist at the awaiting crowd.

Hours later, she returned to the location without her character’s trademark makeup and instead went bare-faced to film a particular scene.

She was also seen planting a kiss on an extra who was holding up a newspaper with the headline, ‘Crazy In Love’ above pictures of the two main stars.

Lady Gaga kept a stern look on her face while filming
Lady Gaga kept a stern look on her face while filming. Picture: Getty
Lady Gaga planted a kiss on an extra during filming for the Joker 2
Lady Gaga planted a kiss on an extra during filming for the Joker 2. Picture: Getty
Lady Gaga was in her full Harley Quinn costume while filming in New York
Lady Gaga was in her full Harley Quinn costume while filming in New York. Picture: Getty

The Joker was also seen just out of the shot.

Lady Gaga is playing the Joker’s love interest, a role which has previously been portrayed by Margot Robbie and Mia Sara.

The upcoming production has been described as a musical and is set for release in October next year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about The Kardashians season 3 including release date and what will happen

The Kardashians Season 3: When It's Coming Out & What Will Happen

Here's how Gigi reacted...

How Gigi Hadid Reacted To The Zayn Malik And Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

Zayn Malik Perrie Edwards Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards & Gigi Hadid To Selena Gomez

Zayn Malik

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's dating history and who she's been linked to

Emily Ratajkowski’s Dating History & Ex-Boyfriends: From Harry Styles To Pete Davidson

All the details on Niall Horan's new music

All The Details On Niall Horan's 'The Show': Release Date, Tracklist & More

Faye opens up about her split from Teddy

Love Island's Faye Winter Gets Candid About 'Difficult' Split From Teddy Soares

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star