The First Look At Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Is In

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Lady Gaga has taken on the role of Harley Quinn for the second Joker movie, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker 2 is being filmed in New York and this weekend fans got a first look at Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn.

The second instalment in the 2019 franchise is set to premiere in 2024 and last month Lady Gaga shared a striking still from the movie of herself and Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the titular character.

And whilst filming scenes this past weekend outside of a grand building, renamed Superior Court of Gotham, Lady Gaga was pictured in character as Harley Quinn, complete with diamond patterned bodice and checkered tights.

Lady Gaga looked incredible as Harley Quinn. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Picture: Getty

Her blonde hair was swept back and Harley Quinn’s unmissable eye makeup and bold red lip was giving full drama.

In one scene, Gaga was pictured being led away by Gotham police officers as she angrily shook her fist at the awaiting crowd.

Hours later, she returned to the location without her character’s trademark makeup and instead went bare-faced to film a particular scene.

She was also seen planting a kiss on an extra who was holding up a newspaper with the headline, ‘Crazy In Love’ above pictures of the two main stars.

Lady Gaga kept a stern look on her face while filming. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga planted a kiss on an extra during filming for the Joker 2. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga was in her full Harley Quinn costume while filming in New York. Picture: Getty

The Joker was also seen just out of the shot.

Lady Gaga is playing the Joker’s love interest, a role which has previously been portrayed by Margot Robbie and Mia Sara.

The upcoming production has been described as a musical and is set for release in October next year.

