Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga's 'Rain On Me' Lyrics & Meaning Explained

22 May 2020, 11:40

Inside 'Rain On Me' lyrics by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's powerful 'Rain On Me' lyrics explained. Picture: Lady Gaga Rain On Me/ Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's highly anticipated collaboration 'Rain On Me' has finally dropped and we've gone inside the lyrics to reveal the meaning of the song as both women sing about the pain they've endured.

Lady Gaga has finally dropped her and Ariana Grande's first ever musical collaboration 'Rain On Me' in what's being hailed a timeless bop already, and sees both singer's address the deep pain they've both experienced to deliver a seriously upbeat take on their suffering and healing.

Gaga's revealed the 'rain' in the song represents both her tears, and the alcohol she's drunk, both as result of incredibly painful break-ups and the trauma of a sexual assault she was addressing whilst making the album- teasing the line 'I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive' in the run up to the song's release.

She revealed Ariana, who herself has endured incredibly traumatising events including the Manchester attack and the death of her ex, Mac Miller, was persistent in befriending her and helping her address these things, which caused 'shame' for Gaga as she didn't want to 'project any negativity on the singer'.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga sing about their pain and healing in 'Rain On Me'
Ariana, ever the articulate artist, perfectly summed up her and Gaga's friendship and musical relationship, writing on Instagram:

"One time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me."

"She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf***in cry !"

"I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman."

Rain On Me lyrics

I didn't ask for a free ride
I only asked you to show me a real good time
I never asked for the rainfall
At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all

It's coming down on me
Water like misery
It's coming down on me
I'm ready, rain on me

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain
I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me

Rain on me
Mmm, oh yeah, baby
Rain on me

Livin' in a world where no one's innocent
Oh, but at least we try, mmm
Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in
So I don't lose my mind, baby, yeah

I can feel it on my skin (It's comin' down on me)
Teardrops on my face (Water like misery)
Let it wash away my sins (It's coming down on me)
Let it wash away, yeah

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain
I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain (Rain) on (On) me

Rain on me
Rain on me
Oh yeah, yeah
Rain on me, ooh yeah
Rain on me
Rain on me, ooh

Hands up to the sky
I'll be your galaxy
I'm about to fly
Rain on me, tsunami
Hands up to the sky
I'll be your galaxy
I'm about to fly
Rain on me (Rain on me)

I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive (Rain on me)
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain (Rain on me)
I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive (At least I'm alive)
Rain on me, rain, rain (Rain on me, babe)
Rain on me (Rain on me)

I hear the thunder comin' down
Won't you rain on me?
Eh, eh, yeah (Rain on, woo)
I hear the thunder comin' down
Won't you rain on me? (Me)
Eh, eh, yeah
Rain on me

