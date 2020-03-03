Ariana Grande & Blackpink Rumoured Collaborations On Lady Gaga's Album 'Chromatica'

Lady Gaga rumoured collaborations on upcoming Chromatica. Picture: Getty Images

Lady Gaga's sixth album is gearing up for release and sources are saying both Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK feature on the record.

The rumour mill is in overdrive for Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth album 'Chromatica', and a variety of sources are saying that both Ariana Grande and K-Pop girlband BLACKPINK have collaborated with the Academy Award winner on the record, and although nothing's been confirmed, we can't help but get excited at the prospect.

5 Things We Know About 'Chromatica': As Lady Gaga Confirms LG6 Title

Fans have spotted a couple of clues that have lead them to think Gaga has teamed up with these powerful pop stars, from Instagram follows and industry insiders letting slip the information, saying the 'Ari and Gaga collab is a club banger'.

Given what's happened in the past and the social media follows, the rumours aren't all that impossible to believe, and here's why...

ARIANA AND BLACKPINK ON LADY GAGA'S ALBUM?

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN ??? pic.twitter.com/ZhhxdunCDl — ℓ 💙 (@lisacursed) March 2, 2020

With Gaga having worked with hit maker Max Martin on the album's first single, 'Stupid Love', it does get our hopes up ever so slightly the Ari collab' could be true as Max and the '7 Rings' singer have worked together on numerous occasions on songs including 'Break Free' (an enormous 'club banger') 'Problem' and 'Bang Bang'.

The album, which Gaga announced drops on April 10th, has already seen 'Stupid Love' dropped along with an epic Gaga-style music video to go with it, has given us a good idea of what is to come from the upcoming album, which is a return to pure, unfiltered Gaga at her finest.

Ariana has also been pretty on it with liking Gaga's posts about 'Stupid Love', with fans discussing what it means and posting screenshot evidence online.. so the evidence truly is building!

Ariana Grande likes Lady Gaga's post about new album. Picture: Instagram @ladygaga

Did you guys see on Instagram how Ariana Grande has liked almost all of Gaga‘s posts about Stupid Love and Chromatica — GM ❾❻ (@gagamonster96) March 2, 2020

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lady Gaga News