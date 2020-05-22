‘Rain On Me’: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Fans React To 'Iconic' Video

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dance in the rain on Chromatica in video. Picture: YouTube

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s fans are ‘screaming’ after watching the video for ‘Rain On Me’. Here’s all the best reactions…

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande gifted the world with the absolute bop that is ‘Rain On Me’ on Friday and now they’ve dropped the video, and it’s a visual masterpiece.

In the vid, the two pop powerhouses can be seen dancing in the rain, which is a metaphor for all of the pain they have endured, and just generally looking cute but also fierce as hell.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "This video has my jaw on the floor."

Another added: "Seeing two incredibly strong women come through their pain and helping and supporting each other...this is everything wow I couldn’t be prouder."

Here’s some of the best reactions:

did someone mention the VIDEO OF THE YEAR????? TENS TENS TENS TENS TENS ACROSS THE BOARD #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/QVZXOKXHM3 — 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍 (@THEHEAVENGAGA) May 22, 2020

THE GIRLS LOOK STUNNING HEREEE IM HAVING A HEART ATTACK #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/AKxvb5LySR — d | rain on me ☔️ (@ObserverOfGaga) May 22, 2020

CAN WE ALL AGREE THAT ARIANA GRANDE AND LADY GAGA MF SNAPPED WITH THE VIDEO #RainOnMe



pic.twitter.com/Y3jsMF6FpW — emrah 💍(fan account) (@skinnysel) May 22, 2020

I’m in love with the #RainOnMe video. They both look so pretty! They did THAT pic.twitter.com/NYbup9FYC3 — Kim ♡ (@agbsmoonlights) May 22, 2020

