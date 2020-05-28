Who Are The Members Of Blackpink?

Blackpink is formed of four female members. Picture: Getty

Blackpink is formed of four incredible singers – get to know the members; Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé here.

Blackpink is the sensational female K-pop group made up of four female members taking the world by storm – and they’ve just cemented their status in the music industry with a collaboration called ‘Sour Candy’ with Lady Gaga on her new album ‘Chromatica’.

Blackpink, which was formed in 2016, have two studio albums and a string of singles you’ve likely heard already, such as ‘Kill This Love’ (which was featured on the To All The Boys part two soundtrack) and ‘Whistle’.

Who are the members of Blackpink? Let’s get to know them…

Jisoo

Jisoo is one fifth of Blackpink. Picture: sooyaa_/Instagram

Jisoo, full name Kim Jisoo is 24 years old and is the oldest member of Blackpink.

As well as a singer, Jisoo is also an actress and model who starred in a number of music videos before finding fame with Blackpink.

Although she can’t speak English like her co-stars, Jisoo is fluent in Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

Jennie

Jennie is known for her style status in Blackpink. Picture: JennieRubyJane/Instagram

Rapper of the group Jennie, whose full name is Kim Jennie, is 23 years old. Before joining Blackpink she released her own single titled ‘SOLO’, debuting both her rapping and seriously impressive singing abilities.

Although each of the Blackpink members are fashion icons in their own league, Jennie is known for her style credentials, landing her own cover in Vogue Korea in May.

Jennie lived in New Zealand for quite some time before returning to South Korea in 2010, meaning she’s fluent in English as well as Korean and Japanese.

Rosé

Rosé is the main singer in Blackpink. Picture: Rosé/Instagram

Rosé’ is the main singer of Blackpink and is 22 years old.

Her full name is Park Chaeyoung and has iconic strawberry blonde hair which she loves to mix up its shades of.

Rosé was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, meaning she too speaks impeccable English. Down Under was also where Rosé first participated in YG Entertainment’s auditions and placed first.

The 22-year-old is a keen photographer and is loved by fans for her covers of huge songs such as Shawn Mendes’ ‘Fallin’ All In You’.

Lisa

Lisa is one fourth of Blackpink. Picture: lalalalisa_m/Instagram

Lisa, full name Lalisa/Pranpriya Manoban, is the youngest member of Blackpink at 22 years old and is the main dancer of the group after being part of a dance crew from a young age before auditioning to become a star of her own in K-Pop.

The singer was raised in Thailand, which is where she auditioned for YG Entertainment, but also speaks English, Japanese, and basic Chinese.

Like Jennie, she raps as well as sings but her dance moves are typically the focus of Blackpink’s viral videos.

