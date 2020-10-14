Who Is Blackpink’s Producer Teddy Park? Age, Girlfriend And Net Worth Of The K-Pop Mogul

Blackpink's producer is Teddy Park. Picture: Netflix

Blackpink work closely with their producer Teddy Park – get to know the music creator here, including his age, net worth and whether he has a girlfriend.

Teddy Park is responsible for a lot of Blackpink’s biggest hits and fans got to see the producer at work in the K-pop group’s new documentary, Light Up the Sky.

The producer is hailed ‘the music wizard’ for his endless talents and works at YG Entertainment, the South Korean music and entertainment company responsible for Blackpink's Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa.

He also produces for K-pop groups 2NE1, BigBang, Psy and iKon.

Get to know Blackpink’s producer Teddy Park here:

Who is Teddy Park, how old is he?

Teddy Park is 42 years old and was born in Seoul, South Korea.

The music producer is now based in the United States, where he has lived since he was a teenager.

Teddy’s musical abilities were noticed at a young age, as he learned to beatbox, play the piano and the guitar as a child.

He started his career in a hip-hop group called 1TYM, releasing five albums before they went their separate ways in 2005.

Teddy then moved to a production role at YG Entertainment, the music label behind Blackpink and a number of other huge K-pop artists.

Teddy Park is said to be worth millions. Picture: Netflix

Blackpink's Jennie was linked to Teddy Park. Picture: Netflix

Does Teddy Park have a girlfriend or wife?

Teddy is thought to be currently single. Rumours were rife he was linked to Blackpink’s Jennie but YG Entertainment strongly denied the speculation.

From 2013 to 2016 he dated South Korean actress Han Ye-seul.

What is Teddy Park’s net worth?

Teddy Park lives a private life away from the spotlight. Picture: N/A

Teddy Park’s net worth is not publicly known, but he’s thought to be raking in millions.

He is one of the most successful songwriters in South Korea and in 2014 purchased a building in Hongdae for $9 million (£7 million) with a coffee franchise and his personal studio on the floors above it.

And in 2016 he apparently bought a $6 million (£4.6 million) house in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

He also earns a comfortable amount as the co-founder of record label The Black Label, a sub-label under YG Entertainment.

Does Teddy Park have Instagram or Twitter?

Teddy prefers to live a life away from the spotlight, so his Instagram account, if he has one, is tricky to find.

He doesn't seem to have Twitter either.

