Who Is The Richest Member Of Blackpink? Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa's Net Worths Revealed

Blackpink are one of the most succesful girl groups of all time. Picture: instagram

Who is the richest member of Blackpink out of Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa?

Blackpink are one of the most successful girl bands of all time. Period!

Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa dropped their first single in 2016 and their career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Blackpink have amassed huge net worths. But who is the richest member?

They are now the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, have set two Guiness World Records, and have amassed huge net worths.

But who is the richest member? Let’s take a look…

Who is the richest member of Blackpink?

The richest member of Blackpink is Lisa Monoban.

The 23-year-old reportedly has a personal net worth of $10million.

She has accumulated her wealth through endorsements and, thanks to her incredible sense of style, is an ambassador for luxury fashion brands like Prada.

Rose, Jisoo and Jennie all reportedly have personal net worths of $8-9million each.

