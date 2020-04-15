Lady Gaga’s Family: From Her Mum Cynthia & Dad Joe To Her Lookalike Sister Natali

Lady Gaga is super close to her family. Picture: instagram

Who are Lady Gaga’s family?

Lady Gaga is known as one of the most iconic, multi-selling artists in the world. But to her loved ones she's just Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Who are her family? Let’s take a look…

Who is Lady Gaga’s mum?

Lady Gaga’s mum is Cynthia Louise.

She is a philanthropist and business executive. She also runs The Born This Way Foundation, with her daughter, which is an American non-profit organisation which they founded together in 2011.

Who is Lady Gaga’s dad?

Lady Gaga’s dad is Joseph Germanotta.

He is an Internet entrepreneur and a restaurant owner.

Lady Gaga's sister has starred in two of her music videos. Picture: YouTube

Does Lady Gaga have siblings?

Lady Gaga has a younger sister named Natali Veronica Germanotta.

She is a succesful fashion designer and stylist and has styled her big sister on magazine shoots.

In 2018, she worked as a stylist on the set of ‘A Star Is Born’. She has also appeared in two of Gaga’s music videos, ‘Telephone,’ as an inmate, and ‘Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Going?) as herself.

Does Lady Gaga have a husband?

No, Lady Gaga is not married but she is currently in a relationship with Michael Polansky and reportedly happier than ever.

Does Lady Gaga have children?

No, Lady Gaga does not have any children yet but she has been very open about the fact she wants to have a big family one day.

