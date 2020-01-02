Lady Gaga Kisses Mystery Man On New Year’s Eve As She Parties In Las Vegas

2 January 2020, 11:53

Lady Gaga was seen kissing a mystery man on New Year's Eve
Lady Gaga was seen kissing a mystery man on New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga was seen kissing a mystery man at midnight on New Year’s Eve, as she rang in 2020 in Las Vegas.

Lady Gaga was rumoured to be seeing audio engineer Dan Horton in 2019, but it seems the ‘Poker Face’ singer has moved on after she was seen kissing a mystery man on New Year’s Eve.

According to TMZ, the mystery kisser’s name is Michael.

Lady Gaga New Album: The 'Shallow' Singer Teases #LG6 In Studio Photo

The pop sensation rang in the New Year with a jazz and piano performance at Park Theatre before heading down the strip to appear at NoMad Restaurant, joining jazz singer Brian Newman.

After a fun-filled evening, Gaga rounded off 2019 with a passionate smooch with the mystery man named Michael, who is being described as “dark-haired and bearded”.

A few videos which surfaced on Twitter show the couple all over one another as the crowd dance to ‘Auld Lang Syne’ – so romantic.

The pair then left hand-in-hand and climbed into a car together.

Wearing a sparkling, gold floor-length dress to see in 2020, the 33-year-old looked incredible, completing her look with a voluminous pink hairstyle.

Lady Gaga is thought to have split from Dan Horton two months ago, after keeping their relationship low-key while they reportedly worked on new music together.

A source told Us Weekly last year: “They’re working very closely together at a home studio in Hollywood, and sparks just started flying.. They seem like a pretty good match.”

However, the couple called things off apparently due to Dan’s immaturity.

A source claimed at the time: “Dan was not mature enough for her. Gaga does want to date again.”

In February 2019, Gaga called off her engagement to Christian Carino and it looks like she’s having fun being single once again!

