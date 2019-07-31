Who Is Lady Gaga’s Rumoured New Boyfriend Dan Horton? Singer Silences Bradley Cooper Rumours As She’s Spotted Kissing Audio Engineer

Lady Gaga is rumoured to be dating her audio engineer. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga sparked rumours she’s got a new boyfriend after she was photographed kissing audio engineer Dan Horton.

Lady Gaga split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino earlier this year, amid continuously quashed rumours she and A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper had taken their friendship to a romantic level.

Despite still being linked to the actor – who also split from his partner Irina Shayk in the past few months – Lady Gaga appears to have silenced the rumours after she was spotted kissing Dan Horton, an audio engineer, in LA during a brunch date.

Here’s everything we know about the couple’s rumoured romance…

Who Is Dan Horton?

Dan has worked with Lady Gaga as an audio engineer since November 2018, according to his LinkedIn page, but they've reportedly known each other for a few years. He's based in Nashville, Tennessee.

He has his own audio engineering company, working with a number of other artists including Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello and Justin Timberlake since setting up his business in 2000.

Dan was previously married to Autumn Guzzardi and as the pictures of her ex with Lady Gaga emerged, the actress posted a headshot on Instagram captioned: “Poker face” which Little Monsters took as a swipe at her former husband’s new flame.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino split in March this year. Picture: Getty

Are they dating?

Gaga is yet to address her relationship status, but is known to keep her romances out of the spotlight so she may not confirm that they’re dating for some time – if they are, in fact, dating.

However, in the pictures obtained by People the couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other and looked very relaxed in each other’s company.

They could simply have a close working relationship, as Dan recently teased on social media he’s been spending time in a recording studio.

He reportedly posted and quickly deleted an Instagram story from a recording studio, leading fans to think he’s been working with the ‘Bad Romance’ singer again after helping out on her Enigma residency in Las Vegas.

Why did Lady Gaga split from Christian Carino?

Gaga ended her engagement to her former agent Christian Carino in February 2019, with sources claiming to Us Weekly he “was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot.”

They began dating in 2017 but kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the majority of their romance, making a few joint appearances during the promotion of A Star Is Born but they broke up before the Oscars.

