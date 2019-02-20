Lady Gaga & Fiancé Christian Carino Split, Calling Off Engagement After Five Months

Lady Gaga has split from Christian Carino after two years. Picture: PA/Getty

Lady Gaga has split from her talent agent fiancé Christian Carino after a two year relationship and a $400,000 engagement ring.

Lady Gaga has called her engagement off and split from Christian Carino, 49, after a two year relationship, with sources close to the star insisting that nothing 'dramatic' went down between the pair.

Fans first became suspicious the couple were finished when Lady Gaga ditched her engagement ring at the Grammys and failed to mention Christian in her acceptance speech- something she'd been known to do whilst they were together.

An insider has revealed that the 'there's no long dramatic story' and 'relationships sometimes end'.

Christian, who is a celebrity talent agent, was rumoured to have proposed with an engagement ring worth $300,000 and $400,000 and the 'Shallow' singer confirmed she was engaged in an acceptance speech back in October 2018.

Although Gaga's been notoriously private about her latest relationship, it's thought the couple began dating in February 2017 after her failed engagement to actor Taylor Kinney.

They were pictured looking loved up at the Super Bowl ahead of her performance in the same year.

She is yet to comment on the split, but she hasn't posted any photos of Christian to her Instagram for some time, and he hasn't posted her since two weeks ago.

