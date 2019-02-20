Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Split Over Cheating Allegations With Kylie's Jenner's Friend

Khloé Kardashian has split from Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has called off her relationship with Tristan Thompson after it was reported that he cheated with Jordyn Woods.

Khloé Kardashian has ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson - since sharing cryptic posts - after allegations that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

It was reported that her baby-daddy, Tristan, coupled up with Jordyn during a house party on Sunday night; just days before he flew to Los Angeles to spend Valentine's Day with Khloé.

A source close to Khloé said "she has had enough", and the reality star called off the relationship after witnesses claimed that the NBA player was kissing Jordyn.

This is, yet, another time Tristan has been caught with another woman, after he was filmed with a girl at a hookah lounge, just days before Khloé gave birth.

Khloé and Kylie are yet to respond to the situation.