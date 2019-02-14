Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day Gift From Travis Scott Is Unsurprisingly Extra AF

14 February 2019, 17:09 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 17:18

Kylie Jenner went and won Valentine's Day, giving sister Kim Kardashian a run for her money by receiving some seriously lavish flower displays.

Kylie Jenner isn't afraid of letting the world know she's completely loved up with rapper Travis Scott, and he's gone all out for his wifey this Valentine's Day with a Kanye West inspired flower display.

Who Is Stormi Webster? Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Daughter

Literally a week after Ky and Travis threw their one year old daughter, Stormi, the most extravagant birthday party a baby has ever seen, Travis surprised his better half with a giant candle-lit, heart-shaped walkway made out of roses.

Now, we would never stir up rumours that they're on their way to marriage, but how much does the whole thing look like an aisle?!

Kylie and Travis have been referring to each other as hubby and wife for a while now but have denied they've tied the knot.

Travis recently revealed he's preparing to propose to the Kylie Cosmetics owner but needs to come up with a 'fire' way to propose, so if this is the practice run, we're pretty sure he's going to pull a propose out of the bag.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Kim Kardashian is being sued for her Kimoji app.

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued For $100Million Over Her Kimojis By An App Developer
All about Stormi Webster!

Who Is Stormi Webster? Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Daughter
Kourney Kardashian is 'obsessed' with Kanye KUWTK trailer shows

KUWTK Trailer: Kourtney Kardashian Revealed To Be 'Obsessed With Kanye West'
Only Kylie Jenner turned up to support Travis Scott's Super Bowl performance.

None Of The Kardashians Supported Travis Scott At The Super Bowl Except Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner hints she's pregnant with her second baby

Kylie Jenner Hints She's Pregnant With 'Baby Number 2' After Celebrating Stormi's 1st Birthday

More News

The Kissing Booth is returning to Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2: Netflix Confirm Hit Film Is Getting A Sequel

TV & Film

Simon Cowell apparently wants to shake up The X Factor to involve celebrities

The X Factor 2019: Series 'Axed' For New Celebrity Talent Show

TV & Film

Trailer for Harry Styles fan fiction move 'After' is released

After Movie: Harry Styles Inspired Romactic Drama Trailer Is Here
AJ Pritchard spills the beans on Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's snogging.

WATCH: Strictly's AJ Pritchard Reveals The Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell Snogging Rumours Were Lies

TV & Film

Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’

TV & Film