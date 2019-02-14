Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day Gift From Travis Scott Is Unsurprisingly Extra AF

Kylie Jenner went and won Valentine's Day, giving sister Kim Kardashian a run for her money by receiving some seriously lavish flower displays.

Kylie Jenner isn't afraid of letting the world know she's completely loved up with rapper Travis Scott, and he's gone all out for his wifey this Valentine's Day with a Kanye West inspired flower display.

Literally a week after Ky and Travis threw their one year old daughter, Stormi, the most extravagant birthday party a baby has ever seen, Travis surprised his better half with a giant candle-lit, heart-shaped walkway made out of roses.

Now, we would never stir up rumours that they're on their way to marriage, but how much does the whole thing look like an aisle?!

Kylie and Travis have been referring to each other as hubby and wife for a while now but have denied they've tied the knot.

Travis recently revealed he's preparing to propose to the Kylie Cosmetics owner but needs to come up with a 'fire' way to propose, so if this is the practice run, we're pretty sure he's going to pull a propose out of the bag.

