Who Is Stormi Webster? Everything You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Daughter

7 February 2019, 15:10

All about Stormi Webster!
All about Stormi Webster! Picture: Instagram

She's the baby daughter of youngest Kardashian sister, Kylie Jenner - here's everything you need to know about Stormi Webster.

Check out everything there is to know about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's adorable baby daughter, Stormi Webster!

The Kardashian Kids - All Their Ages, Names And Who They Belong To

Who are Stormi Webster's parents?

Stormi is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter.

When was Stormi Webster born?

Stormi's date of birth is 1st February 2018.

Does Stormi Webster have any siblings?

No, Stormi is an only child a the moment but who knows... Kylie and Travis could be planning some brothers and sisters for her soon!

Who is Stormi Jenner related to?

Stormi's aunties are Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Her uncles include Rob Kardashian, Burt, Brandon and Brody Jenner. Her grandparents are Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner - so we can imagine she won't be short on presents for all her birthdays and Christmases!

She's also cousins with North West, Saint West, Chicago West, True Thompson, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick and Dream Kardashian.

All of the Kardashian children as of 2018.
All of the Kardashian children as of 2018. Picture: Instagram

Does Stormi Webster have a middle name?

According to her birth certificate, she does not! But with a name as strong as Stormi, she doesn't really need one, does she?

Kylie Jenner is loving being a mum to Stormi Webster.
Kylie Jenner is loving being a mum to Stormi Webster. Picture: Instagram

Why did Kylie Jenner keep her pregnancy secret?

Kylie wanted to keep her pregnancy private in order to get through it in the most stress-free way possible - and she definitely succeeded in keeping the world in the dark for nine months!

Kylie Jenner revealed her baby had been born with this statement.
Kylie Jenner revealed her baby had been born with this statement. Picture: Instagram

How did Kylie Jenner reveal her pregnancy and Stormi's birth?

Kylie posted the above statement and a beautiful video charting her pregnancy journey.

