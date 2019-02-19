Have Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Split? Khloe Shares Cryptic Post Amid Claims Tristan Cheated On Her Again

Khloe & Tristan have reportedly split. Picture: instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly split up.

Khloe Kardashian has shared a cryptic message amid fresh claims that Tristan Thompson has cheated again.

The 34-year-old, who shares baby True with the basketball player, added fuel to rumours the pair have split on Instagram.

The quote read: “Sometimes we tend to forget that our current situation does not have to be our destiny."

A few moments after she posted a second message, which read: “When another person makes you suffer, it is because he suffers deeply within himself, and his suffering is spilling over. He does not need punishment; he needs help."

A family insider told a publication the pair ‘are done - for good’.

They added: “Khloe began to see what everyone else had been seeing for months: that he doesn’t deserve her.

“Khloe suspected he had cheated on her during the holidays, and that was when she decided to remain in Los Angeles with True. Now, her only priority is True.”

