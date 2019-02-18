North West's 7 Year Old 'Boyfriend' Denied By Kim Kardashian After 'Boo'd Up' Post

Kim Kardashian denies North West is 'boo'd up'. Picture: Instagram/@caiden817

Kim Kardashian has had to deny her daughter, North, 5, has a boyfriend after a family friend's son posts Valentine's Day photos to his 'babygirl'

Kim Kardashian has been forced to deny that her 5-year-old daughter, North West, has a boyfriend after the 7-year-old son of rapper, Consequence, posted a series of 'loved-up' photos to Instagram, with one calling Kim and Kanye West's first born 'baby girl.'

Caiden Mills posts photo with North West captioned 'boo'd up'. Picture: Instagram/@caiden817

Kim was asked if North is 'too young to have a boyfriend' whilst leaving the Hollywood Beauty Awards in LA last night, to which she replied:

"She doesn't have a boyfriend. Like, is that for real? She's 5."

Caiden Mills, the son of long time friend and collaborator of Kanye, has posed with boxes of chocolate and Tiffany jewellery and captioned a post with him and North as being 'boo'd up'.

Caiden captioned his post with a supposed gift for North: "Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon."

The Kardashian kids are often spotted hanging out with Caiden, whether it be backstage at SNL or headed out to celebrity hot spots for dinner, the budding rapper hangs out with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Jayden Smith and Busta Rhymes.

