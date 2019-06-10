Lady Gaga Speaks Out After Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Split – Telling Fans To 'F**k Off'

Lady Gaga has responded to fans' heckling about Bradley Cooper. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga hit back at fans when she was on stage in Las Vegas, after she was heckled over Bradley Cooper’s split from Irina Shayk.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly gone their separate ways after four years of romance, in which they welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine, and following the news of the split many fans have been alleging Lady Gaga played a part in their break-up.

The A Star Is Born co-stars had everyone talking about their chemistry when they performed ‘Shallow’ at the Oscars earlier this year, a few days after Gaga confirmed she’d called off her engagement to Christian Carino.

Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk were pictured hugging at The Oscars. Picture: Getty

So when the news of Bradley and Irina’s split hit the tabloids, Gaga’s name was quick to be thrown in the mix. However, Lady Gaga has responded to the speculation after fans heckled her asking where Bradley was when she performed ‘Shallow’ this weekend.

Before beginning the song, Lady Gaga told the crowd: “And one more thing, be kind or f**k off.”

Lady Gaga has always insisted she and Bradley are simply close friends, responding to the speculation about that Oscars performance by saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see! This is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, A Star Is Born, it's a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.

"From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. I mean, look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years, touring the world. When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."

Following their performance, Lady Gaga hailed Bradley a “true friend” as she praised him on Instagram.

