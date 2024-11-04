What are Chappell Roan 'The Giver' lyrics about? The queer meaning explained

Chappell Roan 'The Giver' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Chappell Roan's new lesbian country song 'The Giver' is a gay anthem in the making.

Chappell Roan has just gone country and fans are living for the explicitly queer meaning behind her 'The Giver' lyrics.

Few artists have dominated pop culture discourse as much as Chappell Roan this year. As well as storming the charts with 'Good Luck, Babe!' and 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess', Chappell has also helped spark long overdue conversations about toxic fan behaviour. Oh and she's broken audience records at festivals all across the US.

On Saturday (2 Nov), Chappell capped an incredible year with her debut Saturday Night Live performance. First of all, she performed her 2020 single 'Pink Pony Club' and then she debuted a brand new song called 'The Giver'. What is 'The Giver' about though and when can fans expect Chappell to officially release the song?

What does 'The Giver' mean?

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan do the ‘I hope she plays’ trend

'The Giver' is Chappell's first full-blown country song. Channelling the spirit of Shania Twain, Chappell performed the song on SNL with her take on country attire. As for the song itself, it's a flirty, sexual song about how she can treat a girl better than any country boy can. It pokes fun at the fact that many men struggle to make women climax.

In the first verse, Chappell professes that she's more gifted than men when it comes to giving women pleasure: Ain't got antlers on the walls / But I sure know mating calls / The stalls in the bars on a Friday night / I know the boys may need a map / But I can close my eyes / And have you wrapped around my fingers like that.

Chappell then drives the point home in the chorus. Alluding to topping (giving) and bottoming (taking) in sex, she sings: It's just in my nature / So take it like a taker, 'cause, baby, I'm a giver. She adds: Ain't no need to help me, 'cause, baby, I deliver / Ain't no country boy quitter / I get the job done.

There's also a spoken word bridge in which Chappell says: All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right / Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right.

Chappell Roan's full hq performance of 'The Giver', her new cuntry single, live on SNL! 🤍

When will Chappell Roan release 'The Giver'?

Chappell's performance of 'The Giver' was uploaded to SNL's YouTube account shortly after it first aired but it's since been removed. It's possible that it's been taken down because Chappell intends to release 'The Giver' soon. If so, it might be reuploaded when the song comes out but the footage is still all over social media.

As it stands, Chappell is yet to announce a release date for 'The Giver'. However, she did begin teasing lyrics for the single on Instagram on 25th October and could theoretically release it as soon as this Friday (8th November). Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when Chappell reveals more.

Chappell Roan - 'The Giver' lyrics

VERSE 1

Ain't got antlers on the walls

But I sure know mating calls

The stalls in the bars on a Friday night

I know the boys may need a map

But I can close my eyes

And have you wrapped around my fingers like that

PRE-CHORUS

So baby

When you need the job done

Call me "Baby"

CHORUS

'Cause you ain't got to tell me

It's just in my nature

So take it like a taker, 'cause, baby, I'm a giver

Ain't no need to help me, 'cause, baby, I deliver

Ain't no country boy quitter

I get the job done

I get the job done

VERSE 2

Girl, I don't need no pickup truck

Revvin' loud to pick you up

'Cause how I love is how I touch

And in the strip mall, town of dreams

Good luck finding a man who has the means

To rhinestone cowgirl all night long

PRE-CHORUS

So baby

If you never had one

Call me "Baby"

CHORUS

'Cause you ain't gotta tell me

It's just in my nature

So take it like a taker, 'cause, baby, I'm a giver

Ain't no need to help me, 'cause, baby, I deliver

Ain't no country boy quitter

I get the job done

I get the job done

BRIDGE

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na

Na-na-na (She gets the job done)

All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right

(Na-na na-na na-na-na-na, na-na na-na na-na-na-na)

Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right (Na-na na-na na-na-na-na, na-na-na)

She gets the job done

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na (She gets the job done)

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na

Na-na-na

CHORUS

'Cause you ain't gotta tell me

It's just in my nature

So take it like a taker, 'cause, baby, I'm a giver

Ain't no need to help me, 'cause, baby, I deliver

Ain't no future for a quitter

I get the job done

I get the job done

OUTRO

I get the job done

I get the job done

Well I get the job done

Yes ma'am, yes I do

You're welcome

