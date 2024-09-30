SNL’s Bowen Yang defends Chappell Roan Moo Deng skit following backlash

30 September 2024, 17:21

SNL's Bowen Yang defends Chappell Roan Moo Deng skit following backlash.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bowen Yang's skit was made in defence of Chappell Roan but people accused him of mocking her.

Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang has spoken out after the negative reaction to his Chappell Roan Moo Deng sketch.

Over the past few weeks, Chappell Roan has been the subject of intense online discourse. From speaking out against fan harassment to cancelling shows for mental health reasons, Chappell is starting multiple necessary conversations around what it means to be a pop star.

Chappell was also criticised after she refused to endorse a presidential candidate in a Guardian interview. However, her quotes were taken out of context and she then took to TikTok to say that she is voting for Kamala Harris but doesn't align with all her policies.

Now, SNL have addressed the Chappell discourse in a controversial new skit that incorporates viral hippo Moo Deng.

Chappell Roan asks fans to stop “harassing” her

On Saturday (Sep 28), Bowen Yang appeared as Moo Deng during SNL's Weekend Update. If you haven't been on the internet lately, Moo Deng is a two month old pygmy hippo from Thailand who has become a viral sensation for how cute she is. However, she is so popular that people have started throwing things at Moo Deng in her enclosure.

In the sketch, Bowen uses similar language to Chappell Roan's recent TikTok videos with the intent of defending both Chappell and Moo Deng. SNL's Weekend Update host Colin Jost then compares Moo Deng's experience to Chappell Roan's and Bowen as Moo Deng asks people to "leave [Chappell] alone" and stop harassing her.

Weekend Update: Baby Hippo Moo Deng on Fame - SNL

The skit quickly went viral and initially sparked some backlash online. One person argued: "this is such a vicious cycle omfg. the pop girls have been having massive hate trains this year but like this is turning into bullying like omg."

One fan also tweeted: "Two men mocking a woman’s mental health real nice."

However, others were quick to point out that the skit was actually made in defence of Chappell. Reacting to the hate, someone wrote: "there is nothing offensive about this. they’re literally just saying 'stop treating Chappell Roan like a zoo animal.' get a grip you guys."

Another added: "Bowen just talked to Chappell for Interview, is a fan, and… she’s literally hosting this exact show a month from now."

Reacting to a new Variety article titled: 'SNL Mocks Chappell Roan as Bowen Yang's Moo Deng Takes On Crazy Fans', Bowen posted a story writing: "oh geeez. "mocks"??? if my personal stance and the piece aren't absolutely clear in terms of supporting her then there it is i guess."

Defending Chappell even further, Bowen added: "everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever."

Bowen Yang's statement on Chappell Roan Moo Deng skit
Bowen Yang's statement on Chappell Roan Moo Deng skit. Picture: @fayedunaway via Instagram

Bowen previously interviewed Chappell for Interview Magazine in August and the pair have publicly supported each other in the past.

As it stands, Chappell is yet to publicly react to the skit. We'll update you if and when she does.

