Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Somehow this has turned into a whole TikTok drama...

Love Island All Stars' Catherine Agbaje clapped back when winner Gabby Allen suggested she and Omar Nyame weren't in a "genuine couple".

The show's winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman played a game of 'Guess Who' Love Island edition during a press interview. Gabby's islander was Catherine and, as Casey tried to workout who she had, he asked the prepared questions.

One question he asked was: "Would you say this islander is in a genuine couple?"

To which Gabby responded by biting her finger and giggling before adding: "They didn't have as much time in the villa as other people... to know in there, but I also think since coming out they've definitely spent the least amount of time together as a couple, from as far as I'm aware."

After eliminating the likes of Grace Jackson, who has been inseparable from Luca Bish, and Tina Stinnes who is single, Casey figured out it was Catherine.

Now, in a TikTok live, Catherine has had her say on Gabby's comments. "Yeah guys I see everything, of course I see everything. Was I shocked when I saw what I saw? Yes because it's like girl, how do you even know? We don't speak."

Catherine later added: "I don't talk to you, that's come from only God knows where. Because I don't sit with Omar and we do not talk about other couples we talk about ourselves, our interests, our lives we laugh together. We don't focus on other people but ourselves."

In Gabby's defence, we don't know what her and Casey talk about behind closed doors. The comments came from an interview that was purposefully staged to get them to talk about the other couples on the show.

Omar and Catherine came fourth on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

What's more is this feud has gone way beyond Catherine and Gabby as a US based TikToker with the handle '@bekkyyy' has weighed in on it. She first made a video "for Gabby from Love Island and Gabby from Love Island only".

In the video, she mocked Gabby for talking about other couples while not being officially boyfriend and girlfriend with Casey, saying: "You are in a international situationship."

The video continued with more harsh claims and Love Island alum Olivia Attwood Dack even got involved, commenting: "Guys what I would pay for you to all spend 10 minutes with these islanders in real life and you opinions would change so much [cry emoji]

"Gabby has a kind heart. Pls think before you post mean stuff."

Becky mocked Gabby for not being 'officially boyfriend and girlfriend' with Casey. Picture: TikTok

Olivia Attwood Dack responded. Picture: TikTok

Gabby herself replied, seemingly taking the criticism in her stride. She commented: "This made me laugh, thank you! [crying emojis] what in the hell are you on about? [sweat emoji]."

While all of this was going on, Gabby was living her best life, sharing on her Instagram story: "12 hour shoot day in the bag [love struck emoji] What a UNREAL day.. I can't wait to share [eyes emoji]

"Finishing the day with a Nandos, can it get any better? [rolling with laughter emoji]"

Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

