Where is MAFS Australia’s Katie now?

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia's Katie had a pretty rough time when she joined the dating experiment, but what has she done since leaving the show? Here's what we know

Katie joined Married at First Sight Australia 2025 with an open mind and heart, but unfortunately for the energetic bride her husband Tim was less than enthusiastic about the match.

He physically recoiled from his new wife on their wedding day, and told the camera that he didn't feel a "spark". He later complained to producers that Katie was "totally not what I wanted”.

“I normally go for short, petite, blonde or brunette," he said, completely dismissing Katie's personality.

Sadly for Katie, Tim's behaviour continued in the same vain, and her quest for love only culminated in heartbreak when she and Tim called it off at the first commitment ceremony.

But what is Katie doing now that she’s left MAFS Australia 2025? Here’s the full scoop on her life since the show ended.

It turns out that since exiting the show six months ago (it was filmed last year remember!) Katie has actually been designing a free online course to help women identify toxic traits in potential partners and also themselves.

She’s also hoping to add tools to the course to help boost the confidence and self-esteem of women who join the course. Iconic much!?

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle of her plans: “Most people don't know that Katie has a degree in behavioural science and a major in psychology, and she's incredibly passionate about using her experiences and self-discoveries to help other women.”

Katie has been nothing short of inspiring on her own social media either, making it very clear that for now she’s focused on putting herself first and if she meets someone in the meantime, then great. But otherwise, she plans to keep on living her life to the fullest by herself.

She wrote on her Instagram after leaving the show: "I left MAFS at the first commitment ceremony… and I’ve never been more sure of who I am.

"Sometimes life throws challenges at you that test your strength, your worth, and your boundaries. But here’s what I know: the faster you get back up, the harder it is to fall next time. Every time I’ve been knocked down, I’ve chosen to stand taller, stronger, and more in love with myself than before."

And honestly we’re living for her optimism, because if anyone deserves the world, then it’s Katie - we can’t wait to see how things work out for her!

