Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know. Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Dave from MAFS Australia? Meet the 2025 groom.

Things are already heating up as Married At First Sight Australia returns to UK after what feels like forever since season 12 officially started streaming in Australia.

The show follows 13 brand new newlywed couples matched by experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken and hoping for a long-lasting marriage. One hopeful single who put his faith in the experts is Dave Hand who married Jamie Marinos on the show.

As they look to be one of the season's strongest couples, here's everything we know about the groom who's been described as a "Big Friendly Giant".

Who is Dave from MAFS Australia?

Jamie and Dave married on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

How old is Dave from MAFS Australia?

Dave is 36 years old.

Where is Dave from MAFS Australia from?

The tallest groom on this year's series is from Victoria.

What is Dave from MAFS Australia's job?

Dave works as a builder. He's a handyman!

Dave is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Does Dave from MAFS Australia have an Instagram?

Yes, you can find him here: @dth_9

How tall is Dave from MAFS Australia?

Dave being 6ft 7".

Along with his tall stature, Dave is covered in tattoos which his on screen wife Jamie loves. She joked before she met Dave that she likes someone who looks like "they've done 20 to life".

Walking down the aisle, she immediately squealed in delight: "Is that a neck tattoo!"

Does Dave from MAFS Australia have a TikTok?

Indeed, like Jamie he's been updating it with MAFS content too! Find him here: @davethomas9

Who did Dave marry on MAFS Australia?

Dave married "pocket rocket" Jamie on the show. So far things seem to be going well for the pair and if you've been catching up on any of the spoilers or drama you'll know they're looking like one of the strongest couples.

At their wedding reception Dave and Jamie bonded over wanting children and even their mothers spoke about how well they got along.

During their post-nuptials photoshoot Jamie did ask Dave 101 questions but he seemed to have taken them in his stride.

