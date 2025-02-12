Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

By Sam Prance

Is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025? Here's what we know so far about the Mayhem Tour.

Paws up little monsters! Lady Gaga is officially back with a huge new era - but is she heading out on a Mayhem Tour?

Lady Gaga season is officially back in session. After breaking streaming records with her Bruno Mars collab 'Die With a Smile', the pop icon kicked off her LG7 era with 'Disease' last October. Gaga has since announced that her seventh album 'Mayhem' drops March 7th. Not only that but she's also released another huge single called 'Abracadabra'.

As a result, it's no surprise that demand to see Lady Gaga perform live is higher than ever. Will there be a Mayhem Tour though? Here's everything we know about presale codes, ticket prices, dates, cities, setlist and more.

When is Lady Gaga going on tour?

Will there be a Mayhem Tour?

As it stands, Lady Gaga is yet to confirm if there will be a Mayhem Tour. However, there's no reason to worry just yet. Gaga has gone on tour in support of every single one of her studio albums to date leading many fans to believe that 'Mayhem' will get its own global stadium tour. In other words, there's a high chance the Mayhem Ball is coming.

Speaking to Elle, Gaga revealed that the Chromatica Ball completely changed her relationship with touring: "During the Chromatica Ball, that was the first time I had that much enjoyment on a tour. And it was because the focus was not entirely on the show."

She added: "I was asking, "How can I go out in the city that I'm in and be part of the local art community or see what's happening here, talk to strangers in the neighbourhood? How can I spend time with people?"'

Gaga ended by saying: "Now touring is more about me as a total human."

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Lady Gaga is yet to announce any presale information for a Mayhem Tour. That being said, we recommend signing up to her mailing list so that you receive all presale information as soon as it becomes available. Similar to other major artists like Beyoncé, Gaga will likely offer a fan presale as well as general sale tickets.

It's also possible that Gaga will offer a MasterCard presale after she recently worked with MasterCard to make the 'Abracadabra' music video.

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Ticket prices for Gaga's Mayhem Tour are yet to be revealed. However, tickets for Gaga's 2022 Chromatical Ball Tour cost between £51.65 and £266 based on where people stood or sat. With this being three years later, tickets will likely be a little bit more expensive.

Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Tour prices

Seated - £51.65-£167.50

- £51.65-£167.50 General Admission Standing - £85.40

- £85.40 Gold Circle - £167.50

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more information is revealed.

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mayhem Tour dates: When is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025?

No dates for Lady Gaga's next tour have been revealed just yet. However, if Gaga is doing a stadium tour this year, it will likely kick off in summer for optimum weather conditions. With Gaga releasing 'Mayhem' on March 7, there's a good chance that she will announce a tour around the release week of the album.

Mayhem Tour locations: What cities will Lady Gaga play in?

Again (again), there's no word just yet on Mayhem Tour locations. That being said, Gaga tends to do world tours. Her last tour, for comparison, visited Europe, North America and Asia. She's also visited Australia, South America and Africa in the past so it's possible that she'll visit those continents this time too.

Mayhem Tour locations: What cities will Lady Gaga play in? Picture: Getty

Mayhem Tour setlist: What songs will Lady Gaga play?

As for what Gaga might sing on the Mayhem Tour setlist, it will likely revolve mainly around songs from the new album including 'Disease', 'Abracadabra' and 'Die with a Smile'. On top of that, Gaga tends to perform her biggest hits so expect 'Bad Romance', 'Shallow', 'Poker Face' and maybe even 'Bloody Mary' after its viral moment.

