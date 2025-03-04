Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know. Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Jamie from MAFS Australia? Meet the 2025 bride.

Married At First Sight Australia is back on our screens here in the UK after what feels like forever since season 12 officially started streaming in Australia.

The show follows 13 brand new newlywed couples matched by experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken and hoping for a long-lasting marriage.

One lady who put her faith in the experts is Jamie Marinos who married Dave Hand on the show. As they look to be one of the season's strongest couples, here's everything we know about the bride.

Who is Jamie from MAFS Australia?

Jamie and Dave married on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

How old is Jamie from MAFS Australia?

Jamie is 28 years old.

Where is Jamie from MAFS Australia from?

Jamie is from Victoria, Australia and is part of a large Greek family with a father who prayers every week at church for her to find "a good Greek boy" to settle down with.

Let's hope Dave makes the cut!

Jamie is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What is Jamie from MAFS Australia's job?

The 28-year-old works as an account manager.

Does Jamie from MAFS Australia have an Instagram?

Yep! You can find Jamie @jamiemarinos_ where she has been keeping up with MAFS as it airs.

How tall is Jamie from MAFS Australia?

The height difference between Jamie and Dave is wild with Jamie standing at just 5ft 1" and Dave being 6ft 7".

Does Jamie from MAFS Australia have a TikTok?

She does! You can find it here @jamiemarinos_.

On her TikTok she has been sharing some behind-the-scenes of her relationship with Dave and amassing millions of likes.

Who did Jamie marry on MAFS Australia?

Jamie married 6ft 7" builder Dave Hand on the show and from the get go they seemed to hit things off.

At their reception they bonded over wanting children and even their mothers spoke about how well they got along.

