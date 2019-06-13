Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Rumours Take Another Turn As Gaga’s Ex Likes Irina Shayk’s Swimsuit Photo

Lady Gaga's ex Christian Carino liked Irina Shayk's Instagram photo. Picture: Getty

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have been at the centre of romance rumours since working together on A Star Is Born.

After news of Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk’s split emerged, rumours about the actor’s bond with Lady Gaga began to surface – with many tabloids claiming their friendship had something to do with Bradley and Irina’s separation.

Lady Gaga Speaks Out After Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Split – Telling Fans To 'F**k Off'.

While Gaga has repeatedly quashed the rumours, telling fans “be kind or f**k off” at a recent gig, it appears the actors’ exes have made a social media connection.

Christian Carino liked this photo of Irina Shayk in a swimsuit. Picture: Irina Shayk/Instagram

Lady Gaga called off her engagement to Christian Carino in February weeks before her and Bradley’s performance of ‘Shallow’ at the Oscars, with sources claiming they “just didn’t work out”.

Following the news of Bradley and Irina’s separation, Hollywood agent Christian ‘liked’ the supermodel’s Instagram photo of herself posing in front of a waterfall wearing a black swimsuit, and his move didn’t go unnoticed.

Irina’s sexy snap was her first post since the news of her split from Bradley hit the headlines and many fans were quick to comment on how she was showing the actor “what he’s missing”.

The photo garnered over 700k likes, with one of them being from Gaga’s ex.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper grew close while filming A Star Is Born. Picture: Getty

Bradley and Irina, who share two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, broke up following claims they had distanced from one another during the actor’s time filming A Star Is Born.

But the movie stars have continued to dispel rumours of romance, with Lagy Gaga recently snapping at fans during a concert in Las Vegas.

Before beginning the song, Lady Gaga told the crowd: “And one more thing, be kind or f**k off.”

Lady Gaga has always insisted she and Bradley are simply close friends, responding to the speculation about that Oscars performance by saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see! This is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, A Star Is Born, it's a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance. From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time.

"I mean, look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years, touring the world. When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."

Following their performance, Lady Gaga hailed Bradley a “true friend” as she praised him on Instagram.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Lady Gaga News