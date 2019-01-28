Lady Gaga Brings Bradley Cooper On Stage To Perform 'Shallow' Together

Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper to join her to sing 'Shallow' on stage. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

The Oscar-nominated star, Lady Gaga, brought her A Star Is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, on stage with her during her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, to sing a live version of the film's soundtrack.

The actress and singer - who was recently accused by R. Kelly's attorney of using the controversy to win an Oscar - performed their Academy Award-nominated song, 'Shallow'.

GAGA BROUGHT OUT BRADLEY COOPER TO SING SHALLOW WITH HER KXKCISKSKMSMSKKSM #Enigma pic.twitter.com/z84fPXbzVt — phuckdemon™️ (@phuckdemon) January 27, 2019

The Silver Linings Playbook star was seen watching Lady Gaga, when she said "Hey Bradley.

"Do you wanna come up and do this one with me?" continued the 'Bad Romance' singer, as she pulled out Bradley Cooper from the audience, during the encore.

Lady Gaga performed 'Shallow' during her Enigma Vegas residency. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to praise Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for their rendition of 'Shallow', during her two-hour-long Enigma residency in Las Vegas.

Lady Gaga has recently been nominated for two Academy Awards; one for Best Actress, and one for Best Original Song.