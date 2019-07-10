Lady Gaga Announces Beauty Line Haus Laboratories

10 July 2019, 16:54

Lady Gaga is releasing a beauty line.
Lady Gaga is releasing a beauty line. Picture: instagram

Lady Gaga has announced she’s launching a beauty line called Haus Laboratories.

Lady Gaga is launching her own beauty line, Haus Laboratories, which will include cosmetics, skincare and fragrances.

She made the announcement in a lengthy caption on Instagram.

It read: “When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup.

“I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.

“It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be.

“Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had.

“I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga.”

The brand will stock foundation, cheek colours and lip tints and eyeshadows. And, as if that wasn’t enough, they’re also dropping skin toners, moisturisers and cleansers! Oh, and fragrances!

A caption on the line’s official Instagram account reads: “This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. We want you to love every version of yourself.

Just take our money!

