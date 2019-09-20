Lady Gaga New Album: The 'Shallow' Singer Teases #LG6 In Studio Photo

Lady Gaga has been in the studio for her new album. Picture: Instagram/Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has teased that her new album is finally on the way with a brand new studio photo.

Lady Gaga's new album is officially being recorded after the 'Shallow' singer released a snap of herself looking like an absolute queen in the recording studio.

#LG6 has been a long time coming; her fifth album 'Joanne' was released in 2016 and of course she's been a little busy winning a... ahem... Academy Award! However it looks like things are finally moving forward.

Almost two years ago, Gaga had told EW, “I’ve started writing - I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.” So it's clear that this has been a long time coming.

Earlier in 2019, Gaga had also revealed that she was 'pregnant' with #LG6 in a cheeky tweet:

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

What is the name of Lady Gaga's new album?

Following the pregnancy tweet, Gaga posted a snap of her new tattoo which features the musical notes 'G-A-G-A', prompting speculation that the new album may be a self-titled LP.

Who is going to feature on the album?

There hasn't been any official word going forward that anyone in particular will feature on #LG6, however rapper CupcakKe revealed that she, in fact, had been working in the studio with Gaga...

I wouldn’t be in the studio with her for nothing 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/crJdqivZ6t — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) April 1, 2019

