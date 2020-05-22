Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ Hailed As The ‘Pop Anthem We All Needed'

22 May 2020, 11:25

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration 'Rain On Me' is a bop!
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration 'Rain On Me' is a bop! Picture: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have killed the game with their collaboration, ‘Rain On Me’.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album is less than a week away, and today Mother Monster dropped the mother of all collaborations in the form of ‘Rain On Me’ with Ariana Grande.

The song has only been released a couple of hours and it has completely taken over Twitter and is trending worldwide, with fans hailing it as the ‘pop anthem we all needed'.

One fan wrote: "New @ladygaga @ArianaGrande absolutely SLAPS. This is the pop anthem we all needed right now. #RainOnMe"

Another added: "Rain On Me' is a whole masterpiece! I love it."

Here’s some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

Opening up about the track in a social post, Lady Gaga penned: "One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. 

"@arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. #RAINONME out now!"

Ariana shared a similar post on Instagram.

It read: "One time ..... I met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body.

"She immediately felt like a sister to me. She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to m***********g cry !

"I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !"

Bring on the video!

Gaga's new album will drop later this year.

5 Things We Know About 'Chromatica': As Lady Gaga Drops Ariana Grande Collaboration 'Rain On Me'

