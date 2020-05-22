Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ Hailed As The ‘Pop Anthem We All Needed'

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration 'Rain On Me' is a bop! Picture: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have killed the game with their collaboration, ‘Rain On Me’.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album is less than a week away, and today Mother Monster dropped the mother of all collaborations in the form of ‘Rain On Me’ with Ariana Grande.

The song has only been released a couple of hours and it has completely taken over Twitter and is trending worldwide, with fans hailing it as the ‘pop anthem we all needed'.

One fan wrote: "New @ladygaga @ArianaGrande absolutely SLAPS. This is the pop anthem we all needed right now. #RainOnMe"

Another added: "Rain On Me' is a whole masterpiece! I love it."

Here’s some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

#RainOnMe is sensational wow what a pop anthem! @ladygaga @ArianaGrande y’all killed it! Such an amazing song 🔥🔥🔥 — Dominico (@Dominicoo0) May 22, 2020

#RainOnMe is the pop anthem i’ve been waiting so long for — stream rain on me (@swtsessions) May 22, 2020

RAIN. ON. ME. @ladygaga and @ArianaGrande really said ‚yeah we are sad but here‘s your disco pop anthem coming out of THAT‘. SWEPT! #RainOnMe — Maexx (@MVEXXT) May 22, 2020

New @ladygaga @ArianaGrande absolutely SLAPS. This is the pop anthem we all needed right now. #RainOnMe ⛈ — Sharon Malfesi (@qx3rt) May 22, 2020

i think we need to have this conversation... #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/F0mEh6j2Fa — 🐝 𝖙𝖆𝖍 ⛈ (@mistah_gaga) May 22, 2020

“Rain on me is one of the greatest songs ever written. I just think that Lady Gaga is a pure genius and Ariana Grande is amazing and they instantly made a classic. They saved pop music with this one!” - Jesus via Ouija board #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/5dPPTt8ybf — ☔️ J 〄 🐝 (@dualoooop) May 22, 2020

Opening up about the track in a social post, Lady Gaga penned: "One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things.

"@arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. #RAINONME out now!"

Ariana shared a similar post on Instagram.

It read: "One time ..... I met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body.

"She immediately felt like a sister to me. She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to m***********g cry !

"I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !"

Bring on the video!

