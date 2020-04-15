Demi Lovato Says She's "Not Friends" With Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are no longer friends. Picture: Getty Images

Demi Lovato has admitted her and Selena Gomez are no longer friends.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez were once BFFs but we've now got confirmation that the pair are no longer friends.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Demi confessed that she felt conflicted when Selena publicly commented on her emotional comeback performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

"I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery," Selena wrote on her Instagram story after the show.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt…" Demi told the magazine before stopping herself.

2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

"I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

The 27-year-old singer also revealed that she no longer speaks to the Jonas Brothers but is still close with Miley Cyrus.

"I talk to Miley [Cyrus]. She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with," Demi admitted.

Demi and Selena first met on the set of Barney & Friends when they were children. They remained close friends as they starred in their own Disney Channel shows and movies - and together in 2009's Princess Protection Program.

The friends would film vlogs together and tended to appear alongside one another at Hollywood red carpet events.

But just a year after their roles in Princess Protection Program, there were rumours circulating that the pair had started to become separate - especially as Selena's friendship grew with Taylor Swift.

Around the time, a fan asked Demi how Selena was, to which she responded: "Ask Taylor."

Demi is set to release new music this week. The collaboration with Sam Smith - titled 'I'm Ready' - drops on Friday.

