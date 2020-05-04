Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s First Collab ‘Stuck With U’ Is Dropping & Here’s Everything We Know About The Song

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have come together to produce new bop 'Stuck With U'. Picture: Twitter/Getty

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber announced their new song ‘Stuck With U’ and all proceeds will be donated to charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have finally teamed up together for a track, after what seems like forever, and we can’t wait for their first collab ‘Stuck With U’.

The pair announced on May 1st they had a ‘special announcement’ and revealed the following day that they’d be blessing us with the new bop.

If that wasn’t iconic enough, the ‘Yummy’ star, who’s quarantining with his wife Hailey Baldwin, and the ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker are donating proceeds to charities, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Don't Call Me Angel' songstress took to Instagram to share: “All net proceeds from the sales and streams of ‘Stuck With U' will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation."

Fans have been anticipating a joint song from the two for years, with the ‘Intentions’ singer even fuelling rumours that they were working together on a track, in April 2019, after he liked an Instagram comment alluding to an upcoming song.

Now that's it's finally happening, when is the song's release date? And does it have a music video? Here’s what we know…

When will Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande release 'Stuck With U’?

‘Stuck With U’ is set to drop on May 8, which was confirmed by both Biebs and Ari on Instagram.

Will there be a 'Stuck With U’ music video?

The 26-year-old pop stars are set to release a music video for their new tune and the twist is that it’ll involve fans.

They shared the instrumental of the track on Instagram, offering people the chance to be a part of the good cause single.

The 'Sweetener’ singer penned: “Please use this instrumental & send us videos of u being your beautiful selves, dancing with your loved ones, pets, whatever / whoever brings u comfort during this quarantine (even if it’s just u alone. that’s beautiful too.) to be a part of #StuckWithU [sic]."

