Justin Bieber's House: Inside The ‘Yummy’ Star’s $8.5m Beverly Hills Mansion With Wife Hailey Baldwin

6 April 2020, 15:58

Justin and Hailey Bieber moved into their LA home in March last year
Justin and Hailey Bieber moved into their LA home in March last year. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber is currently self-isolating with his wife and model, Hailey Baldwin, in their LA mansion, which they moved into 6 months before getting married.

Justin Bieber has been in quarantine with his wife Hailey Baldwin, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair have been taking over TikTok with their viral dance challenges and even been catching up with friends on Instagram live.

Drake’s House: Inside The ‘Toosie Slide’ Rapper’s $100m Mansion Where He Filmed Viral TikTok Dance

Throughout their time social distancing, the ‘Yummy’ star has shown fans around their $8.5m Beverly Hills mansion, which he purchased with 22-year-old Hailey in March 2019.

In his house, he boasts a huge open-plan layout with wooden flooring across all rooms, from the lounge area to the dining room and kitchen.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have a huge open-plan house
Justin and Hailey Bieber have a huge open-plan house. Picture: Instagram
Justin Bieber has Drew House logos throughout his home
Justin Bieber has Drew House logos throughout his home. Picture: Instagram
They have a super cosy bedroom
They have a super cosy bedroom. Picture: Instagram

The couple have a lot of personalised touches to their home, with an ‘I Love You’ canvas across the wall in one of their rooms, and blown-up pictures of the pair kissing, flaunting their romance.

Hailey previously shared a snap with fans of her hubby hard at work in their home studio, which is where he recorded part of his new album ‘Changes’.

The Biebers’ household is also equipped with a home gym, where JB has previously impressed fans with his roly-polys.

He also took followers by surprise when revealing his man-cave in his basement which includes a games room, a slushie machine and a home-cinema.

Justin's cats, Sushi and Tuna, live with him
Justin's cats, Sushi and Tuna, live with him. Picture: Instagram
Justin Bieber has a skateboard collection
Justin Bieber has a skateboard collection. Picture: Instagram
Their home gym has wooden flooring and LED lights
Their home gym has wooden flooring and LED lights. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Sorry’ singer, who skated as a teenager, also has a skateboard collection pinned to his wall, alongside a staircase.

Justin’s clothing line, Drew House, makes many appearances in the mansion as he has hung up the iconic smiley face logo of his brand throughout his home.

Justin and Hailey also have two cats that live with them, named Sushi and Tuna, who are exotic Savannah cats.

The couple apparently paid $35,000 for the furry additions to their family!

> Download Our App For all The Latest Celeb And Music News

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland joined Instagram Live together

WATCH: Tom Holland And Justin Bieber Support Each Other During Isolation On Instagram Live
Selena Gomez liked and unliked two photos of her ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Apparently Liked And Unliked Two Pictures Of Ex Justin Bieber On Instagram

Selena Gomez

Niall Horan praises Justin Bieber for opening up about his struggles

Niall Horan Praises Justin Bieber's Honesty About Same Struggles One Direction Experienced

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles with sister and mum, and Zayn with mum

One Direction's Parents: Inside Harry, Zayn, Louis, Liam & Niall's Families

One Direction

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has a stunning five bedroom home

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar

Little Mix

Jacqueline Jossa urged her followers to stay at home

Jacqueline Jossa Calls Out People Sunbathing In Parks And Urges Fans To Stay In Lockdown

News

Gaga's new album will drop later this year.

5 Things We Know About 'Chromatica': As Lady Gaga Releases Artwork

Lady Gaga

Love Is Blind season two producers are asking hopefuls about their sexual orientation

Love Is Blind Season Two Contestants Will Be Asked About Sexual Orientation After Carlton And Diamond’s Explosive Row

TV & Film

Celebs react to Ariana Grande's incredible rendition of 'My Everything'

WATCH: Troye Sivan, Lizzo & Normani React To Ariana Grande's Incredible 'My Everything' Rendition

Ariana Grande