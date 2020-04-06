Justin Bieber's House: Inside The ‘Yummy’ Star’s $8.5m Beverly Hills Mansion With Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin and Hailey Bieber moved into their LA home in March last year. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber is currently self-isolating with his wife and model, Hailey Baldwin, in their LA mansion, which they moved into 6 months before getting married.

Justin Bieber has been in quarantine with his wife Hailey Baldwin, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair have been taking over TikTok with their viral dance challenges and even been catching up with friends on Instagram live.

Drake’s House: Inside The ‘Toosie Slide’ Rapper’s $100m Mansion Where He Filmed Viral TikTok Dance

Throughout their time social distancing, the ‘Yummy’ star has shown fans around their $8.5m Beverly Hills mansion, which he purchased with 22-year-old Hailey in March 2019.

In his house, he boasts a huge open-plan layout with wooden flooring across all rooms, from the lounge area to the dining room and kitchen.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have a huge open-plan house. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber has Drew House logos throughout his home. Picture: Instagram

They have a super cosy bedroom. Picture: Instagram

The couple have a lot of personalised touches to their home, with an ‘I Love You’ canvas across the wall in one of their rooms, and blown-up pictures of the pair kissing, flaunting their romance.

Hailey previously shared a snap with fans of her hubby hard at work in their home studio, which is where he recorded part of his new album ‘Changes’.

The Biebers’ household is also equipped with a home gym, where JB has previously impressed fans with his roly-polys.

He also took followers by surprise when revealing his man-cave in his basement which includes a games room, a slushie machine and a home-cinema.

Justin's cats, Sushi and Tuna, live with him. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber has a skateboard collection. Picture: Instagram

Their home gym has wooden flooring and LED lights. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Sorry’ singer, who skated as a teenager, also has a skateboard collection pinned to his wall, alongside a staircase.

Justin’s clothing line, Drew House, makes many appearances in the mansion as he has hung up the iconic smiley face logo of his brand throughout his home.

Justin and Hailey also have two cats that live with them, named Sushi and Tuna, who are exotic Savannah cats.

The couple apparently paid $35,000 for the furry additions to their family!

> Download Our App For all The Latest Celeb And Music News