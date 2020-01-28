Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Changes Tour Before Dropping New Album

28 January 2020, 14:28 | Updated: 28 January 2020, 14:32

Justin Bieber is heading on tour
Justin Bieber is heading on tour. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/Twitter

Justin Bieber has announced all his dates for his US tour later this year.

Justin Bieber is heading on a lengthy tour of North America this year, confirming the news on Twitter after revealing the release date and name of his new album, ‘Changes’.

The tour will be of the same name, and kicks off in May in Seattle.

James Corden's Producer Explains 'Faked' Carpool Karaoke With Justin Bieber

Supporting Bieber will be Kehlani and Jaden – a good friend of the pop star.

Justin is yet to announce any UK dates, but fans are eagerly awaiting to find out if he’ll make a visit overseas later in the year.

The Changes tour will be Justin’s first in three years, after he abruptly stopped his ‘Purpose’ world tour in 2017 so he could “be the man I want to be”.

After playing 150 concerts across 40 countries, he cancelled the final 14 and wrapped up in London.

Tickets for the Changes tour go on sale on 13 February, one day before his new album will be released.

When Bieber announced his 2020 plans on Twitter, fans rushed to ask where his UK, European and Asian dates are, but were nevertheless excited to see him return to the stage.

The star’s comeback kicked off at the start of the New Year, when he dropped single ‘Yummy’ and announced his YouTube docu-series, as well as a new album.

‘Changes’ drops on 14 February, making it the perfect soundtrack for Valentine’s Day.

