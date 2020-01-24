James Corden's Producer Explains 'Faked' Carpool Karaoke With Justin Bieber

24 January 2020, 11:41

James Corden's producer explains 'faked' Carpool Karaoke
James Corden's producer explains 'faked' Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Twitter @WesleySmiths / YouTube Carpool Karaoke

James Corden's producer and friend, Ben Winston, has explained why the car in Carpool Karaoke with Justin Bieber was attached to a trailer after people accused the show of 'faking' the well known segment.

James Corden's producer has cleared up claims Carpool Karaoke is 'faked' after he and Justin Bieber were spotted filming in the infamous black Range Rover which was being pulled along by a trailer in LA, sending Twitter into meltdown.

Louis Tomlinson Confirms One Direction Reunion 'Will Happen At Some Point'

Ben Winston, James's producer and longtime collaborator took to social media to explain they only use the 'rig' when there's a stunt involved in the skit, whether it be dancing, using props, or getting dressed up, as a safety precaution.

He wrote: "We only use a rig when we are doing a "stunt" as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key!"

"By stunt I mean - dance routines / costumes / props etc ! Don't worry too much though. I’m pretty sure there are bigger issues to worry about!"

After footage emerged, people started ripping into the show, joking the use of a trailer was the 'biggest lie' since they learnt Zac Efron 'didn't sing as troy Bolton' and re-naming it car-pull Karaoke.

Other eagle-eyed fans were confused as James has been spotted driving around LA in previous Carpool Karaokes, including his infamous one with the One Direction boys.

This isn't the first time James has been spotted out and about in LA with other huge names, as he recently took to the streets with Harry Styles to perform a 'Crosswalk Concert', which saw Haz stop traffic to perform quick snippets of hits including 'Watermelon Sugar' and 'Sign Of The Times'.

Spoiler, at one point he flies through the air, and yes, he was attached to a wire, before you all claim the 'Adore You' singer wasn't 'really flying.'

