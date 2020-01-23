Louis Tomlinson Confirms One Direction Reunion 'Will Happen At Some Point'

Louis Tomlinson was grilled about a One Direction reunion on The One Show.

One Direction stars Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are constantly quizzed on the possibility of a reunion, so when Louis appeared on The One Show to promote his new album ‘Walls’, hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker asked if it would happen this year.

The boys were put together on The X Factor a decade ago, so Alex suggested this year could be the perfect time for a reunion.

Louis Tomlinson Was ’Fuming’ Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne Wanted To Take One Direction Hiatus

However, Louis insisted their four-year hiatus hasn’t felt as long for the boys as it has for the fans who are missing their music.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

He explained: “We’ve been on a break four years, I’m only just getting round to releasing my first album. Fans who follow our every move everyday probably feel we’ve not been a group for a while, but to us we’re… I know I am just finding my feet really.

“I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to. I think we’re kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually.”

Louis was also asked about the moment they decided to take a break, admitting he wasn’t prepared.

He added: “I wasn’t ready to be honest, I had an idea we might have a small break because we’d done a lot of work in a small amount of time.”

Fans loved Louis’ appearance on the BBC chat show, where he also performed his new single ‘Walls’.

One person tweeted: “Just been watching @Louis_Tomlinson on the one show, love the new song, can’t wait for the album and wish there was an Irish tour date I could go to.”

Another agreed: “Can i just say @Louis_Tomlinson performance on the one show was amazing. me and my mum were on the sofa watching it and it was awesome!”

“I just watched Louis on The One Show and he did SO GOOD! It was amazing seeing him featured through the whole show and get to speak about his music, then his first performance of Walls was INCREDIBLE, I can’t wait to experience it on tour @Louis_Tomlinson I’m so proud of you!,” wrote a third fan.

Louis’ debut album ‘Walls’ will be released on 31 January.

