Louis Tomlinson Was ’Fuming’ Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne Wanted To Take One Direction Hiatus

Louis wasn't happy his bandmates wanted to take a break from 1D. Picture: pa

Louis Tomlinson has revealed he ‘wasn’t ready’ for One Direction to take a break.

Louis Tomlinson was ‘fuming’ when he discovered his One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, wanted to go on a hiatus.

The ‘Two of Us’ singer said the news ‘hit him hard’ and even though he still doesn’t ‘fully understand everyone’s individual reasons’ he ‘respects’ them.

He said: “I was f***ing fuming at first. We were working really hard – people have said overworked, but we weren’t overworked, that’s just what happens when you’re a band that size, though I understand. I thought I’d mentally prepared myself for a break, but it hit me hard … About a week after, I sat there thinking, ‘Strike while the iron’s hot,’ but I wasn’t ready. I was bitter and angry, I didn’t know why we couldn’t just carry on. But now, even though I don’t fully understand everyone’s individual reasons, I respect them.”

He added that, if it had been down to him, the boys would have just taken a year out.

He said: “It if was up to me, yeah. I’d maybe have said, ‘Let’s have a year off.’ But yeah, probably. I’m sure there’s a better analogy out there but it’s a bit like shutting down Coca-Cola. You don’t say, ‘Right, let’s hang the boots up on that,’ because it’s a massive thing.”

Louis admitted he was ‘ready to be reckless and stupid’ and ended up spending the first 18 months going out all of the time.

Speaking to The Telegraph magazine, he said: “You’re ready to be reckless and stupid, but then I was in the band and couldn’t ever act like that, especially not publicly. There was a good 18 months where I was going out all the time.

“The press love to write about that as if it’s this chaotic thing, and at times it was, but it’s also an escape. Once you have a couple of drinks down you in a club, you’re just someone in the club, part of everyone else, and not everyone is looking at you.”

Louis is currently gearing up to release his debut album ‘Walls’ and will be heading out on a World Tour in March.

Fans are hopeful 2020 could also be the year the One Direction boys reunite for a tour.

Coral bookmakers currently have odds of 1-2 for a 2020 reunion and 6-4 for a new album.

The odds of a reunion including Zayn Malik are 5-2.

We can dream!

