Louis Tomlinson's 'Two Of Us' Video Is An Emotional Tribute To His Mother
17 May 2019, 10:52
Louis Tomlinson has released a sentimental video for his single 'Two Of Us' which acts as a tribute to his mother, Johannah Deakin.
After dropping the Richard's Bucket List version of the 'Two Of Us' video, Louis Tomlinson released a black and white tribute to his mother, Johannah Deakin.
The emotional three-minute-long video sees Louis play the piano alone in a warehouse, before moving from place to place, singing on a sofa and at the table.
> Louis Tomlinson Donates £10,000 To Children’s Hospice After 'Two Of Us' Video Goes Viral
"It’s been a minute since I called you, just to hear the answerphone," sings the 27-year-old, as he is joined by backup singers.
Louis lost his mother, Johannah, in December 2016, after she tragically passed away at the age of 43 to leukaemia. Johannah left behind seven children, including Louis and his sister Lottie.
Following her passing, he performed his debut solo single, 'Just Hold On', on The X Factor in tribute.
> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News
Louis Tomlinson - 'Two Of Us' Lyrics:
It's been a minute since I called you
Just to hear the answerphone
Yeah, I know that you won't get this
But I'll leave a message so I'm not alone
This morning I woke up still dreaming
With memories playing through my head
You'll never know how much I miss you
The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead
But you once told me, "Don't give up
You can do it day by day"
And diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away
So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die
I'll be living one life for the two of us
I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me
I'll be living one life for the two of us
Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone
Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song
I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud
I'll be living one life for the two of us
I could feel your blood run through me
You're written in my DNA
Looking back in every mirror
I know you'll be waiting, I'll see you again
But you once told me, "Don't give up
You can do it day by day"
And diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away (fade away)
So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die
I'll be living one life for the two of us
I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me
I'll be living one life for the two of us
Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone
Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song
I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud
I'll be living one life for the two of us
I promised you I'd do this
So all of this is all for you
Oh, I swear to God you're living
Through everything I'll ever do
So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die
I'll be living one life for the two of us
I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me
I'll be living one life for the two of us
Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone
Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song
I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud
I'll be living one life for the two of us
One life for the two of us
I'll be living one life for the two of us
We'll end just like we started
Just you and me and no one else
I will hold you where my heart is
One life for the two of us