Louis Tomlinson's 'Two Of Us' Video Is An Emotional Tribute To His Mother

Louis Tomlinson has released a sentimental video for his single 'Two Of Us' which acts as a tribute to his mother, Johannah Deakin.

After dropping the Richard's Bucket List version of the 'Two Of Us' video, Louis Tomlinson released a black and white tribute to his mother, Johannah Deakin.

The emotional three-minute-long video sees Louis play the piano alone in a warehouse, before moving from place to place, singing on a sofa and at the table.

Picture: Capital

"It’s been a minute since I called you, just to hear the answerphone," sings the 27-year-old, as he is joined by backup singers.

Louis lost his mother, Johannah, in December 2016, after she tragically passed away at the age of 43 to leukaemia. Johannah left behind seven children, including Louis and his sister Lottie.

Following her passing, he performed his debut solo single, 'Just Hold On', on The X Factor in tribute.

Louis Tomlinson - 'Two Of Us' Lyrics:

It's been a minute since I called you

Just to hear the answerphone

Yeah, I know that you won't get this

But I'll leave a message so I'm not alone

This morning I woke up still dreaming

With memories playing through my head

You'll never know how much I miss you

The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead

But you once told me, "Don't give up

You can do it day by day"

And diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away

So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me

I'll be living one life for the two of us

Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone

Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song

I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I could feel your blood run through me

You're written in my DNA

Looking back in every mirror

I know you'll be waiting, I'll see you again

But you once told me, "Don't give up

You can do it day by day"

And diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away (fade away)

So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me

I'll be living one life for the two of us

Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone

Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song

I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I promised you I'd do this

So all of this is all for you

Oh, I swear to God you're living

Through everything I'll ever do

So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me

I'll be living one life for the two of us

Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone

Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song

I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud

I'll be living one life for the two of us

One life for the two of us

I'll be living one life for the two of us

We'll end just like we started

Just you and me and no one else

I will hold you where my heart is

One life for the two of us