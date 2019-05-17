Louis Tomlinson's 'Two Of Us' Video Is An Emotional Tribute To His Mother

17 May 2019, 10:52

Louis Tomlinson has released a sentimental video for his single 'Two Of Us' which acts as a tribute to his mother, Johannah Deakin.

After dropping the Richard's Bucket List version of the 'Two Of Us' video, Louis Tomlinson released a black and white tribute to his mother, Johannah Deakin.

The emotional three-minute-long video sees Louis play the piano alone in a warehouse, before moving from place to place, singing on a sofa and at the table.

> Louis Tomlinson Donates £10,000 To Children’s Hospice After 'Two Of Us' Video Goes Viral

Louis Tomlinson paid homage to his mother in 'Two Of Us' video
Louis Tomlinson paid homage to his mother in 'Two Of Us' video. Picture: Capital

"It’s been a minute since I called you, just to hear the answerphone," sings the 27-year-old, as he is joined by backup singers.

Louis lost his mother, Johannah, in December 2016, after she tragically passed away at the age of 43 to leukaemia. Johannah left behind seven children, including Louis and his sister Lottie.

Following her passing, he performed his debut solo single, 'Just Hold On', on The X Factor in tribute.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

Louis Tomlinson - 'Two Of Us' Lyrics:

It's been a minute since I called you

Just to hear the answerphone

Yeah, I know that you won't get this

But I'll leave a message so I'm not alone

This morning I woke up still dreaming

With memories playing through my head

You'll never know how much I miss you

The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead

But you once told me, "Don't give up

You can do it day by day"

And diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away

So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me

I'll be living one life for the two of us

Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone

Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song

I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I could feel your blood run through me

You're written in my DNA

Looking back in every mirror

I know you'll be waiting, I'll see you again

But you once told me, "Don't give up

You can do it day by day"

And diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away (fade away)

So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me

I'll be living one life for the two of us

Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone

Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song

I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I promised you I'd do this

So all of this is all for you

Oh, I swear to God you're living

Through everything I'll ever do

So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die

I'll be living one life for the two of us

I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me

I'll be living one life for the two of us

Even when I'm on my own, I know I won't be alone

Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song

I know you'll be looking down, swear I'm gonna make you proud

I'll be living one life for the two of us

One life for the two of us

I'll be living one life for the two of us

We'll end just like we started

Just you and me and no one else

I will hold you where my heart is

One life for the two of us

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    'I Don't Care' artwork
    'I Don't Care'
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    me! artwork
    me!
    Taylor Swift Feat. Brendon Urie
    itunes
  5. 5
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  6. 6
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    If I Can't Have You artwork
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  8. 8
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  10. 10
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  11. 11
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  12. 12
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  13. 13
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  14. 14
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  15. 15
    Homicide (feat. Eminem)
    Logic
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  17. 17
    Late Night Feelings.
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  18. 18
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  19. 19
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  20. 20
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  21. 21
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  22. 22
    Earth
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  23. 23
    Joy
    Bastille
    itunes
  24. 24
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  27. 27
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  29. 29
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  33. 33
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  34. 34
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  35. 35
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  36. 36
    I'm So Tired artwork
    I'm So Tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  37. 37
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nobody artwork
    Nobody
    Martin Jensen x James Arthur
    itunes
  40. 40
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus is releasing a new album on 30th May

When is Miley Cyrus' New Album 'She Is Coming' Out? 2019 Release Date, Track List & More

Miley Cyrus

Lewis Capaldi's new album is already a huge hit with fans

Lewis Capaldi's Album Is Finally Here - And We Are Living For It
Queer Eye's Antoni and Karamo haven't always got on

Queer Eye’s Karamo And Antoni ‘Had Extreme Conflict’ During Filming: ‘We Didn’t Speak To Each Other’

TV & Film

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart hits out at Game of Thrones fans about the season 8 petition

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams "Ridiculous" Game of Thrones Petition

TV & Film

Tyne-Lexy Clarson recalled the cruel comment she received after leaving Love Island

Love Island Star Tyne-Lexy Clarson Told She Was ‘Chucked Out Of Villa For Having Too Many Stretch Marks’

News