One Direction Reunion Odds: Bookies Predict Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Will Return In 2020, But Zayn Malik Won’t Be Involved

Could One Direction reunite in 2020? Here's what the bookies think.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 4 years since One Direction announced their haitus.

But fans may be able to see Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson perform together once again, as the bookies reckon they could be set to reunite in 2020.

Coral bookmakers currently have odds of 1-2 for a 2020 reunion and 6-4 for a new album.

The odds of a reunion including Zayn Malik are 5-2.

Coral’s John Hill told Daily Star Online: "Punters have been knocking us over to back the boys to get back together in 2020 where one or two of them have hinted that a reunion is possible in the near future.

"Unfortunately for One Direction fans, the betting suggests a reunion will be without Zayn Malik."

"There is rarely smoke without fire in such betting markets, and the latest odds all now point to a One Direction reunion in 2020, something which is going to get 1D fans extremely excited for heading into the New Year.

He added: "Any hope of Zayn lining up alongside his former bandmates do look dashed slightly though, as the betting suggests it will be four members, rather than five for the reunion.”

Zayn shocked fans all over the world when he announced he was leaving the group in a statement which was posted on the One Direction Facebook page.

It read: “After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction. Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as a four-piece and look forward to the forthcoming concerts of their world tour and recording their fifth album, due to be released later this year.

“Zayn says: ‘My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world.’

“One Direction say: ‘We're really sad to see Zayn go, but we totally

respect his decision and send him all our love for the future. The past five years have been beyond amazing, we've gone through so much together, so we will always be friends. The four of us will now continue. We're looking forward to recording the new album and seeing all the fans on the next stage of the world tour.’

“Simon Cowell says: ‘I would like to say thank you to Zayn for everything he has done for One Direction. Since I first met Zayn in 2010, I have grown very, very fond - and immensely proud - of him. I have seen him grow in confidence and I am truly sorry to see him leave. As for One Direction, fans can rest assured that Niall, Liam, Harry and Louis are hugely excited about the future of the band.’

The remaining members went on to release their fifth studio album, 'Made in the A.M', which included the lead single ‘Drag Me Down’ and ‘Perfect’ before announcing their hiatus.

Could 2020 be the year the boys get back together? We really hope so.

