WATCH: Liam Payne Talks One Direction Hiatus, Shamila & Tattoos On Quizface

24 September 2019, 15:07

Liam Payne joins Jimmy Hill in one of the most memorable episodes of Quizface there's been.

Liam Payne and Quizface is literally a match made in heaven. With the 'Stack It Up' star having already joined Roman Kemp in the studio, we couldn't resist taking him into the Quizface dungeon with Jimmy Hill.

Liam talks about everything from Niall's potatoes all the way to how he hasn't collaborated with Dua Lipa. But all in a kind of Quizface, nothing really means anything sort of way.

Liam Payne Praises Girlfriend Maya Henry In Gushing Instagram Post

Liam Payne plays Quizface with Jimmy Hill
Liam Payne plays Quizface with Jimmy Hill. Picture: Capital

Quizface has now officially started it's second season! The likes of Anne-Marie, Halsey, Troye Sivan and Mabel have already graced the show alongside Jimmy Hill and there is plenty more to come..

View this post on Instagram

End of the weekend 🤙🏼🤪

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Watch all the Quizface episodes on IGTV, Snapchat and YouTube now!

