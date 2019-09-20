Liam Payne Praises Girlfriend Maya Henry In Gushing Instagram Post

20 September 2019, 16:42 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 16:49

Liam Payne has found love again!
Liam Payne has found love again! Picture: instagram

Liam Payne has praised his girlfriend, Maya Henry, in a romantic Instagram post.

Liam Payne has shared a romantic post about his girlfriend, Maya Henry, on Instagram, saying she’s the reason for having the ‘biggest smile’ on his face.

The One Direction singer, who recently went public with the 19-year-old model, took to social media to praise his girlfriend.

He wrote: “Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though. This has been my most amazing release week to date! Massive thank you to all my team @stevefinan @simonolive73@jordenpinchen @conorleebutler@adamfkelly @stockersstory for helping setting it all up and making it run smooth @artisthbtl for f****n with my sound can’t wait to perform it with you.

“My team on the ground here in nyc @republicrecords for supporting my record and @capitoluk for getting my record together and putting up with my self conscious sh**.

“Then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is. love you all let’s stack this sh** up.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Maya responded, saying: “So proud of you and so glad we can be happy together. stack it up biisshhh.”

Speaking to a tabloid, a source revealed that the ‘Stack It Up’ singer recently introduced Maya to his mum, saying: “Liam was really keen for Maya and his mum to get on and was leading the conversation throughout their meal.

“Introducing her to his mum shows how much he thinks of her."

Liam admitted that he kept their relationship quiet for months, to avoid upsetting his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl.

“He is close to Cheryl and, out of respect to her, only wanted to go public with a girlfriend when he knew it was right,” the source said.

