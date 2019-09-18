WATCH: Liam Payne Relies On Louis Tomlinson's Friendship To Help Him Through Hard Times

Liam Payne praised his relationship with One Direction bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, saying he relied on him to help him.

After releasing his brand new single 'Stack It Up', Liam Payne spoke about all of One Direction's solo careers.

Liam stated there wasn't any real competition between the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers, and admitted he spoke to Louis Tomlinson the most.

"We've kind of supported each other through the whole process," said the 'Strip That Down' singer, speaking how - as Louis was the eldest, and how Liam had been singing for a while - the pair clicked together.

"We always phone each other up whenever something's tipping in life, which is quite nice to have somebody to lean on like that," praised Liam about his One Direction bandmate.

Recently, Liam supported another one of the 1D lads after he sang 'Happy Birthday' to Niall Horan with Louis, at the Coca-Cola Music Experience in Madrid.

