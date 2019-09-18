WATCH: Liam Payne Discusses His Happiness With New Girlfriend, Maya Henry

Liam Payne confessed that he's "happy" with his new girlfriend, and that keeping a secret wasn't worth jeopardising his happiness.

Liam Payne has been photographed out and about with a new girl, called Maya Henry, recently.

When the One Direction lad joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to debut his new single, 'Stack It Up', the guys asked about his new relationship.

"We're fairly happy at the moment," admitted Liam, before saying that Maya was keen on his new song, on which A Boogie wit da Hoodie features.

"I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not. It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want," he continued. "I've got nothing to hide."

The boys backstage with maya_henry IG in #OTRABuffalo tonight (September 3rd) pic.twitter.com/ynSREHFLBk — 1D Updates Asia (@1DAsiaCrew) September 4, 2015

Liam Payne was spotted holding hands with 19-year-old model, Maya Henry recently, after she reportedly met Liam four years ago at a 1D concert.

