Liam Payne's New Song ‘Stack It Up’: Lyrics, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Liam Payne is about to drop 'Stack It Up'. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne is dropping a brand new single ‘Stack It Up’.

Liam Payne has new music on the way and to say fans are excited would be an understatement.

The One Direction singer – who has a new girlfriend Maya Henry – is about to release ‘Stack It Up’ with A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Who Is A Boogie wit da Hoodie; The Rapper Collaborating With Liam Payne On 'Stack It Up'?

The tune follows on from the success of the likes of Liam's previous solo hits ‘Strip That Down’, 'Polaroid' and 'Familiar' and is set to drop in a matter of days.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liam’s new single…

Release date

‘Stack It Up’ will be released on 18 September. After Liam confirmed its release date, fans hailed him a “legend” and were quick to pre-order the single.

“We’re so excited this is gonna be the best thing ever!” One fan replied, as another said: “Yes Liam! So excited! Can’t wait! Want it now!”

Lyrics

In August it was reported Liam had enlisted the help of Ed Sheeran for his new song, meaning the lyrics will no doubt be everything fans are hoping for and more.

We’ll have the lyrics and what they mean here as soon as the song drops.

The video for the song was said to be shot in June, meaning we won’t have to wait long to see it once the single is officially out.

Who is A Boogie wit da Hoodie?

It may shock you to know rapper 'A Boogie wit da Hoodie' isn't his birth name – his real name is Artist Julius Dubose, but he is often known as just A Boogie.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is best known for his single 'Look Back At It', which peaked at 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He has also collaborated with the likes of Khalid, Ally Brown, Dinah Jane, Chris Brown, Quavo and Fetty Wap within the past three years, as well as Liam Payne on 'Stack It Up'.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip