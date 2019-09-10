Who Is Maya Henry? Liam Payne’s Model Girlfriend Who Rose To Fame After Multi-Million Dollar Birthday Party

Liam Payne is dating model Maya Henry. Picture: PA / Maya Henry/Instagram

Liam Payne has found happiness once again with new girlfriend Maya Henry.

Liam Payne recently went public with his relationship with Maya Henry, after reportedly keeping their romance low-key for months.

The One Direction star, who is on excellent terms with his ex Cheryl, is said to have already introduced his girlfriend to his mum and has made it clear they’re very loved up.

But who is Maya?

Here’s everything you need to know about Liam’s new love...

Who is Maya Henry and how old is she?

Maya Henry is from a millionaire family and lives in LA. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

Maya is a 19-year-old model from Texas who’s modelled for the likes of Vogue Ukraine, Glamour and Elle Romania.

She’s done numerous fashion and beauty shoots for huge publications and has a whopping 166k followers on Instagram, where she shares her modelling snaps as well as sun-soaked selfies and pictures with the celebs she's met.

According to Wonderland magazine, she’s planning on becoming a human rights or personal injury lawyer once she finishes university.

Maya also starred in Carte Blanche alongside Dylan Sprouse.

The 19 year old launched to fame after her family threw her a multi-million dollar birthday party to celebrate her 15th birthday – a Quinceañera celebration which included performances from Nick Jonas and Pitbull.

After her birthday party became a huge talking point, her family landed their own Kardashian-style reality TV show on YouTube called Hangin’ With Los Henrys.

Maya currently lives in LA with her brother but she spends a lot of time with her family.

Additionally, she runs her own charity which gives school supplies to young people in Texas. Maya started the charity, Maya’s Corner, at eight years old.

How did Maya and Liam meet?

The boys backstage with maya_henry IG in #OTRABuffalo tonight (September 3rd) pic.twitter.com/ynSREHFLBk — 1D Updates Asia (@1DAsiaCrew) September 4, 2015

Liam and Maya first met when she attended a 1D concert in 2015 and met the boys at a meet and greet.

Last year they were rumoured to be a couple, but rekindled things earlier this year. It’s not yet known how they came back in contact four years after meeting when Maya was 15.

What has Liam said about their relationship?

Liam is known not to speak publicly about his love life, but he has made it clear he’s smitten with his new girlfriend after they were seen strolling through Mayfair hand-in-hand in August.

He also told his girlfriend she’s “flawless” in an Instagram comment when she shared a sultry modelling snap of herself in a satin dress.

