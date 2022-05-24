Liam Payne Splits From Fiancée Maya Henry 'For Good'

24 May 2022, 10:26 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 11:02

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have split
Liam Payne and Maya Henry have split. Picture: Alamy / payno18/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne has split once again from fiancée Maya Henry, as a video emerged of him cuddling up to another woman.

It’s been revealed Liam Payne, 28, and on-off fiancée Maya Henry, 21, have split for good as photos surfaced of him getting close to another woman.

Photos emerged on social media on Monday of Liam embracing model Aliana Mawla from behind with their hands interlocked.

The pictures were posted to Mawla’s Instagram Story on Sunday.

Liam Payne and maya Henry got engaged in 2020
Liam Payne and maya Henry got engaged in 2020. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Maya has commented on the snaps already, writing on a fan account’s post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

A source close told MailOnline he and Maya split last month after previously rekindling their engagement in August 2021 following their split last June.

“'Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago,” they said.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry split and reunited in 2021
Liam Payne and Maya Henry split and reunited in 2021. Picture: Getty
Liam Payne and Maya Henry stated dating in 2019
Liam Payne and Maya Henry stated dating in 2019. Picture: Getty

“Maya’s comments referring to Liam as her fiancé are untrue and very misleading.”

Aliana is a model with over 300k followers on Instagram who worked with the One Direction star on his music video for ‘Familiar’. The tune came out in 2018.

Maya and Liam got engaged in August 2020, a year after they were first spotted on a date together.

They broke up in June 2021, with Liam explaining he felt he ‘wasn’t able to be the best version of himself.’

The couple reunited two months later after Liam reportedly ‘worked hard to win her trust back’.

