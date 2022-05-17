Harry Styles Tipped For Oscar For His Role In My Policeman

Harry Styles could win an Oscar for his role in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is said to be a potential hopeful for an Oscar nomination thanks to his role in his upcoming film, My Policeman.

Harry Styles could win his first-ever Oscar for his role as Tom Burgess in upcoming drama, My Policeman.

The former One Direction star has well and truly broken into the film industry, working on two roles in My Policeman and Don’t Worry, Darling, respectively - and it seems his hard work is paying off!

Harry, who is set to drop his third studio album ‘Harry’s House’ in a matter of days, plays PC Tom Burgess in the movie based on the 1950s novel of the same name, where he begins to have an affair with a man named Patrick despite being married to a woman named Marion - which is an affair that would have been considered unacceptable in that era.

Harry Styles will play PC Tom Burgess in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

Marion is played by Emma Corrin while David Dawson will take on the role of Patrick.

A producer for a major studio who saw an early screening of the film told this tabloid that there is a buzz in the industry with many predicting Harry may be honoured with an Oscar nomination for the role.

“People were standing up and cheering him at the end of the screening,” said the source.

My Policeman is thought to be dropping later this year. Picture: Getty

The Crown's Emma Corrin will star as Marion in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

“It’s a masterful performance and all the talk afterwards was about how he may get a Best Supporting Actor nomination at next year’s Oscars,” added the insider.

Harry has already made an appearance in Marvel’s Eternals as well as 2017 war movie Dunkirk and has gathered a lot of buzz about his upcoming movie, Don’t Worry, Darling, with Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine - which is also directed by Olivia Wilde.

It’s safe to say everyone is rooting for Harry to get an Oscar nomination for all of his hard work!

